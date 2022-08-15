Amber Heard files appeal of defamation trial against Johnny Depp

american actress Amber Heard decided to appeal the jury’s verdict in the multimillion-dollar libel case she lost to her ex-husband, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp.

Lawyers for Heard, 36, who starred in the superhero movie “Aquaman,” appealed Thursday to the Virginia State Court of Appeals (east coast of the United States).

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict,” a Heard spokesman said in a statement, referring to the constitutional amendment protecting free speech.

“Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” he said.

“While we realize that today’s presentation will light the fires of (the network) Twitter, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice,” according to the note.

In June, a Virginia jury found in favor of Depp with a compensation of 10 million dollars in damages after determining that a Heard column published in Washington Post in 2018 it was defamatory against the actor.

Depp, 59, sued Heard over the op-ed in which, despite not mentioning her ex-husband, she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Amber Heardwho countersued him, received for his part 2 million dollars in the trial, which was followed live by millions of viewers from the United States and various countries around the world.

The jury reached the verdict after an intense six-week process.

The case presented lurid and intimate details about the private lives of the Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier this month, a judge rejected Heard’s request for a new trial, on the grounds that one of the seven jurors was not the man called for the task but his son, in a case of mistaken identity.

Penney Azcarate, who presided over the notorious trial at the Fairfax courthouse, near Washington, considered that the actress was not harmed in the process and that the jury had been approved by both parties.