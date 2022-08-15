Amber Heard did cut off Johnny Depp’s finger, that’s what the actress’s sister would have said

Amber Heard’s sister told her boss that the actress from Aquaman had cut off Johnny Depp’s finger with a bottle, according to a statement that came to light after the disclosure of more than 6,000 pages of court documents over the weekend.

Newly released legal files detail the Efforts by Depp and Heard’s attorneys to have certain claims and evidence filed or excluded from his libel trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

the star of Pirates of the Caribbean testified in April that during a couple’s fight in Australia in 2015, Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him, shattering him and cutting the tip of his finger.

Heard denied causing Depp’s injury, claiming he injured his finger himself in a drunken fit, possibly when he smashed a wall phone “to smithereens”, and then went on to sexually assault her with a bottle of vodka.

The folio of unsealed documents includes a transcript of a statement from Jennifer Howell, a former boss of Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, in which she describes the moment when the actress’s own sister allegedly received a message from Heard about the creepy incident in Australia.

“Whitney just yelled, ‘She’s done it now. She’s cut off her fucking finger,’ and she made a huge proclamation. I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?’” Howell told Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez.

“Whitney said, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she ran out the door and said, ‘I have to call someone. I have to call someone,’” Howell added of Whitney’s account of the performance.

When Vasquez asked Howell sIf Henriquez specified who “she” and “he” were in her statement, Howell replied: “They were Amber and Johnny, and apparently she had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henríquez) reported when he returned (…)”, he added.

During the trial, Depp admitted in court that he had lied to a doctor about the circumstances of his gruesome finger injury.

“I told the doctor that I had smashed it on these big accordion doors”said the actor from the stage.

“I didn’t want to get (Heard) in trouble. I tried to make things as copious and easy as possible for everyone. I didn’t want to get her name into that mix,” Johnny Depp said in his statement to the Virginia court.

A jury awarded Depp, 59, $10.35 million over claims that he was defamed over a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Postin which Heard made accusations of domestic abuse.

Amber Heard sells her house as Johnny Depp pays off her debt

Nearly two months after Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard, it has emerged that the actress has quietly sold her ‘oasis’ in the California desert, according to reports. ThePost.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate in Yucca Valley, which has an area of ​​more than 20,000 square meters of land in the state of California, has been quietly sold off the market.

Property records show that on July 18 the house sold for $1.05 million.

Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensenbased in New Jersey, who also own property in Nevada and are founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC, are the new owners, as revealed by the newspaper ThePost.

It is not clear how the Jorgensens discovered the house if it was off the market or if there is a direct connection to Heard.