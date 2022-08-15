Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez defined the future of Ricardo Cadena

The Guadalajara board has defined what it will do with the coach, for the moment, although that could change in the coming weeks.

Almost halfway through Apertura 2022 has elapsed and Chivas has not yet won a win in the semester, a situation that has caused multiple criticisms against all the heads of the project such as Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, who would have already decided the future of coach Ricardo Cadena.

The helmsman earned the opportunity to lead the Guadalajara first team after being assigned as interim helmsman, where he won five in a row that allowed the Guadalajara team to return to a Liguilla; nevertheless, the results have not accompanied him in this tournament.

The ESPN journalist, Jesús Bernal, assured that the Flock board has decided to give Ricardo Cadena a vote of confidence to continue leading the chiverío due to what was shown in the duel against Atlas, although that does not guarantee that the semester will end, so they expect a resurgence of the Flock.

“After the draw against the Atlas on the field of the Akron Stadium and in the face of everything that had been going on during the week, theThe board of directors has made the decision to continue with the Ricardo Cadena project. Everything was done to win and he even has the backing of the players and that makes the board still seek to back him now. It does not mean that he is guaranteed and safe to finish the tournament, but the idea is to continue with him, ”he explained through his YouTube channel.

When will Chivas play again?

Guadalajara will have a full week of work, since the half-week commitment against Tigres, because it is a double shift, was rescheduled to be played until September, so They will return to activity next Friday, August 19, when they visit the Victoria Stadium against Necaxa.

