all the news and compatible mobiles

At last! The update to Android 13 is officially starting to reach the first devices

More than half a year after the announcement of the new version of the system, and several test versions in between, Google has officially started the rollout of Android 13 in its final edition.

As happened last year with the rollout of Android 12, Google has started publishing the code of the new version of the system in AOSP. This year, in addition, the update is now officially available for Pixel devices.

As of today, the rest of the manufacturers have a free hand to start update your phones to Android 13: However, it is very likely that the vast majority of them decide to wait, at least, until Google has updated its terminals to the latest version of Android.

What’s new in Android 13

Despite not being as disruptive an update as Android 12 was, Android 13 introduces a good handful of interesting changes which is worth considering. Among them, there are some very useful features that many people have overlooked.

Security and privacy enhancements

Android 13 comes with important improvements in the field of privacy and security. According to Google, with the update to Android 13 it is granted more control to users about the personal information that is shared, and how applications can access it.

For example, instead of allow access to filesapps will now have to ask for permission to access the photos and videosor to music and sound, separately. Also, a new image and video selector menu that allows you to grant access to specific files.

On the other hand, Android 13 will give the user greater control over app notifications, since each app will need to ask if it can send notifications.

To all this we must add a new section that will arrive in Android 13 soon, from which you can review the state of system security and privacy in real time, and carry out suggested actions.

A more customizable design

With Android 12, Google introduced the Material You design and its dynamic themes based on the colors of the wallpaper. Android 13 goes further, giving the user greater control over power choose different color palettes to apply throughout the operating system.

In addition to that, added support for themed icons in third-party applications, and the media playback widget now it has a fresh look.

And, speaking of customization, Google has made official the arrival of a multilanguage mode for the system. Thus, it will be possible to choose in what language should each application be displayed independently.

Improved experience on tablets and foldables

With Android 12L, Google introduced improvements aimed at large-format foldable phones and tablets. Many of these innovations have been adopted and improved in Android 13, which introduces even more changes aimed at this type of device.

Android 13 includes an updated taskbar, which makes it easy to switch to a split-screen view by dragging and dropping any second app from the app library onto the screen.

The new version also improve stylus supportand Google has ensured that many of the applications, both its own and third-party, will receive updates soon to offer an improved experience in such large devices.

Mobile phones compatible with Android 13

Google has already released the Android 13 code in AOSP and has started rolling out the new version among its devices. Over the next few hours, the OTA begins to reach compatible mobiles.

In that sense, initially there will be a total of 9 mobile that will be updated to Android 13 before those of the rest of the manufacturers. They are the following: