Alicante invites you to watch Movies in the street at night | ALICANTE PRESS

Alicante City Council launches “Street Cinema”, a proposal for night cultural leisure of the municipal urban development strategy Edusi, which aims to bring the cinema to the squares and bring the summer cultural offer closer to the residents of the city. On Fridays and Saturdays in the second half of August, the greatest film successes of recent years will be screened at 10 p.m. four city squares: Castellón, Doctor Gómez Ulla, Gabriel Miró and de las Flores.

The Councilor for Project Coordination, Antonio Peral, points out that this initiative seeks to “extend the leisure, culture and entertainment that the cinema represents to the well-known neighborhoods and squares in different parts of the city.” This cycle will liven up the nights of the weekends at the end of August while “it will foster the interpersonal relationships that these outdoor activities foster,” concludes Peral.

During the month of July, Las Cigarreras screened some of the successes of Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee Hoy and Iciar Bollain, some of them with a live performance of the film’s soundtrack. “After the good reception of the summer cinema in La Trasera de Las Cigarreras, we are convinced that this cycle will have the same support from Alicante”, declares the mayor.

Programming: four films in four public spaces

The premiere of the cycle “cinema en la calle” will be on Friday, August 19 with the film ‘Father there is only one 2’ (2020) in the Plaza de Castellón, in Palmeretes. A family comedy directed and starred by Santiago Segura alongside Loles León, Toni Acosta and other greats of Spanish comedy -the third installment is currently in theaters-. After the sudden success of the application for fathers and mothers created by Javier, everything seems calm, but a new baby and the arrival of the mother-in-law will turn the family upside down.

The film will be screened on Saturday, August 20 ‘Operation Shrimp’ (2021) in the Plaza del Dr. Gómez Ulla, in front of the MARQ. A Spanish comedy by director Carlos Therón and starring Julián López, Miren Ibarguren, Natalia de Molina and Paco Tous. It tells the story of Sebas, a rookie policeman perfect for a dangerous mission: to infiltrate a flamenco-trap band – “Los Lolos” – as a keyboard player, which is going to play at the wedding of the daughter of a local trafficker.

The last weekend of August arrives ‘To all train. Destination Asturias’ (2021) on Friday 26 in the central Plaza de Gabriel Miró. A comedy by Santiago Segura starring Leo Harlem, Diego Arroba “El Cejas”, Florentino Fernández and Segura himself. A father decides to take his son to a camp in Asturias on a night train and some parents propose that he be the one to take several of his children. However, they do not count on being accompanied at the last minute by the grandfather of two of the children, an extravagant and irresponsible type. The train starts without the adults, but with the children alone inside and a crazy chase will begin to catch up with the train and a crazy trip.

The cycle closes with the successful musical ‘Mamma Mia: Again and Again’ (2018) in the Plaza de las Flores, near the University. Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth take the viewer back to the summer where it all began. From his life in the present, the protagonists of “Mamma mia!” They tell us about the events that took place in the magical summer in which this story of Sophie’s three possible parents began.