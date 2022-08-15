Alejandro González Iñárritu: the 3 obligatory films to meet the Mexican filmmaker

Who is Gonzalez Inarritu?

Alejandro González Iñárritu was born on August 15, 1963 in Mexico City. He is the son of Luz María González Iñárritu and Héctor Gama, both middle-class Mexicans.

Specialized in communications from the Universidad Iberoamericana. Iñárritu studied cinematography in 1986.

In 1992, the Mexican filmmaker traveled to the United States to specialize in film directing. Arriving in that country, he studied cinematography in Maine under the supervision of director Ludwik Margules, and in Los Angeles under Judith Weston.

His best three films

“Dog loves”

Together with director Guillermo Arriaga, the Mexican director screened his debut film entitled “Amores perro”. This film intended to show the contradictions that Mexico City hid in those years.

After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival and winning the Critics’ Week Grand Prix, it was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2000.

“Birdman”

The fifth film by the Mexican filmmaker “Birdman” is an American black comedy that he took to the Venice Film Festival in 2014. This work is about Riggan Thomson, a Hollywood actor famous for his role as the superhero Birdman.

Without a doubt, it is one of Iñárritu’s works that no one can miss, as it stars Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Zach Galifianakis, Naomi Watts and Amy Ryan. In addition, it was the winner of Academy Awards such as: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film.

“The Revenant”

The Mexican’s sixth film was “The Revenant”, a film released in December 2015 that was based on the novel of the same title by Michael Punke. In addition, it was starred by the renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his partner Tom Hardy.

In fact, this film achieved a total of 12 Academy nominations, including the categories of Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, making it another of the unmissable films by the Mexican filmmaker.