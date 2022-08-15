After a photo. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics accused: “You don’t work like that.”

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister ended up in the center of the storm due to some images taken in the laboratory of her cosmetics line.

New controversy for Kylie Jenner. The actress shared on Instagram some images that portray her in the laboratories of her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics.

To point the finger the cosmetologist Kevin James Bennett, who pointed out that Kylie was not wearing a hair net, mask, shoe cover and gloves.

“I need to know the name of the laboratory in order to make sure that none of my clients work in there, where sanitation protocols are not respected,” he pointed out.

“Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics: credible manufacturers follow strict sanitation protocols,” he added.

Kylie Jenner defends herself: “Shame on you!”

Jenner’s reply was not long in coming: Kim Kardashian’s sister specified that the photos were not taken in a production plant but in a personal space.

“I would never allow myself to ignore health protocols. It is completely unacceptable. Nobody puts customers at risk! Shame on Kevin for spreading false information! ‘

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the best-selling and most popular brands in America.

Covermedia