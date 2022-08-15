Adrián Suar’s film, “30 nights with my ex”, was the most watched by the Argentine public

The first film that has Suar as director, had 30,539 spectators on its first day of screening, according to Télam last Friday.

With these figures, “30 nights with my ex” was the best premiere for an Argentine production since “Theft of the Century” (2020) and also, with only one weekend, it became the highest grossing national film since the beginning. of the Covid19 pandemic, according to the consulting firm Ultracine.

Between Thursday, August 11 and Sunday, August 14, Argentine cinemas cut 417,099 admissions, an increase of 4% compared to the previous weekend.

In second place among the most viewed films was “Bullet Train”, the action thriller starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, which sold 48,556 tickets on 190 screens and reached a total of 167,530 cut tickets.

Third place went to “DC League of Super Pets”, with 41,652 in 222 screens during its third weekend in Argentine theaters to reach a cumulative 385,890 tickets sold.

Fourth place in the table went to “Minions: A Villain Is Born” which in its seventh weekend on the bill drew 41,604 viewers on 196 screens. Since its premiere, the film distributed by UIP cut 4,392,426 tickets and is the highest grossing title released in 2022.

And in fifth place is “Thor: Love and Thunder”, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, which summoned 29,540 spectators in its sixth weekend in theaters in 135 screens and reached 2,012,641 tickets sold since its premiere.