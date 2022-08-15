Adele reveals to be obsessed with Rich Paul, her boyfriend

Since the release of their first album in 2008, Adele She has become one of the most important artists in the world and confirms this by starring on the cover of “ELLE” magazine, in which she is completely honest about personal and professional issues.

In said interview, the 34-year-old British singer-songwriter decided to speak, for the first time, about the cancellation of her concerts in Las Vegas due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in her work team. “I was embarrassed, it was the worst moment of my career,” she said. Currently, the singer is preparing to resume these presentations.

On the other hand, on a personal level, Adele is in one of the best moments of her life, after divorcing Simon Konecki in early 2021, the singer was able to find love again in rich paulwho is a renowned sports agent.

Like other artists, the Grammy winner is reserved and takes good care of her private life, however, it was in mid-2021 when she and Rich Paul attended an NBA game that their relationship was confirmed.

In the interview, Adele assures that the 40-year-old sports agent, who represents basketball player LeBron James, makes her feel safe and constantly encourages her. “I’ve never fallen in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said.

A few months ago it was confirmed that the couple share a mansion valued at 58 million dollars located in Beverly Hill, which belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

Some time later, engagement rumors arose when Adele appeared at the BRIT Awards wearing a striking ring, however, she confirmed to “ELLE” that although it is in her plans, it has not happened yet, “I’m not married, I’m just in love! I’m happier than ever”.

Inevitably, the interpreter of ‘Rolling in the deep’ was questioned about the possibility of having more children, to which she replied “I definitely want more, I am a housewife and a matriarch, a stable life helps me with my music. But right now , all I have in my brain is the concerts in Las Vegas”.

A few weeks ago, Rich Paul also spoke about the subject in an interview for “E! News”, in which he assured that as a young father he could not fully enjoy the experience, “Growing a business was difficult enough. But now, if I had more children, I want to be a different father”.

Adele is the mother of a boy named Angelo, 9 years old, while Rich Paul has three children, and thanks to some photos shared on social networks, it is clear that there is a good relationship between all of them.

Finally, in addition to being honest, Adele wore incredible looks for the photo session, showing that she is fully enjoying her life.

