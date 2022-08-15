Adele confesses that she is in love like never before and clarifies her wedding plans with her boyfriend, Rich Paul: “I want more children. I am a lady of my house” | People

“I have never been so in love. I am obsessed with him.” With these words, the singer Adele, 34, has openly spoken about her boyfriend, Rich Paul, a 40-year-old sports agent. She has done it in an interview in the British version of the magazine Elle, in a rare public display of affection for the singer, who has kept a low profile personally since she secretly married and divorced, already more publicly, in 2018 with businessman Simon Konecki, father of her son Angelo, nine years old.

For his part, Paul has three children of his own. Both are renovating their new house thinking that it will serve to provide shelter for a mixed family. It won’t be for space. It is a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills, California (USA). The house, designed by architect Richard Landry, known as “the king of the megamansion”, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Adele bought it from Sylvester Stallone, its former owner, last January. She paid 58 million dollars.

In the interview to she, Adele declares that she would marry her boyfriend, “absolutely”. The statements come after the insistent rumors of commitment between the two, which intensified last February, after the Brit awards ceremony, where the singer was seen wearing an impressive ring with a tear-shaped diamond. In the interview, the journalist asks him up to three times about this commitment. The singer dispatches the first two going off on a tangent to end up assuring the third: “I’m not engaged. I only like high-end jewelry.”

2020 was a difficult year for Adele. She and Konecki split in 2019, and then the pandemic hit. She was grieving the end of her relationship, she was holed up in her house and had anxiety attacks. In her darkest moments, she recorded voice notes of herself crying, talking to her son Angelo about her. Some of it can be heard on his album 30. “It was horrible,” she remembers. “He was circling the house like a bloody wasp.”

Little by little, he was coming out of the hole. She committed to therapy and tried outlandish remedies like sound baths and meditation. But she worked. She also took up sports and reconciled with his father, Mark Evans, who was absent for most of his life. He died of cancer in May 2021. Ultimately, she fell in love.

Adele and Rich Paul first met at a party a few years ago. They became friends right away, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2021. They decided to go public that same year, when she sat next to him at an NBA game in July. “Luckily for him, I love basketball,” says Adele.

The singer assures in the interview that “definitely” she will have more children with him, clarifying that it is not a short-term project. “I want more children. I am a lady of my house and a matriarch. Also, a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I have on my brain is Las Vegas. I want to do it fucking well.” The singer refers in this way to the residence that she was going to open in the North American city, a Show in which he was going to present his latest album. The show was canceled at the last minute in a video in which a tearful Adele explained to the camera that it was “impossible” to start her show with “half the team”, sick with covid-19, but several media outlets assured then that the real reason They were problems with her boyfriend.

“It was the worst moment of my career by far,” says the artist in the magazine. She then locked herself in her house and stayed out of the public eye. She even made a fake Twitter account to read all the criticism she was receiving. “I was embarrassed,” sums up Adele. “But it actually boosted my self-confidence, because it was such a brave thing. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I am very proud of myself for living up to my artistic needs.” Finally, the artist presented her album in Hyde Park, which was her first live concert in five years. The reviews were enthusiastic and now the singer has taken up her project in Las Vegas. It seems that her luck smiles at her, personally and professionally.