Actresses who have earned much less money on film than their male co-stars

It is no secret that despite the advances that society has made in recent years with respect to gender equity, women’s salaries in the workplace still have a huge gap to be able to have equality with respect to that of their male colleagues They do the same job, but earn more money.

Of course, the mecca of cinema is not far behind, and although most stars have a very high salary for each production they star, in Hollywood there are and have been cases of the wage gapwhich reveals the machismo that still exists in society.

Some of the most prestigious actresses have complained about the low salaries they have received compared to those they they got their co-stars.

Natalie Portman

The protagonist of films like The Black Swan or Leon The Professionalis one of the most acclaimed actresses today, and although she already had a consolidated career when she starred in the romantic comedy No Strings Attached.

Portman revealed that he earned much less money compared to her co-star Ashton Kutcher.

“Of course we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy. Compared to men, women in most professions earn 20 to 30 percent less,” she told Marie Claire.

Angelina Jolie

In 2005 Jolie starred alongside Brad Pitt tape Mr and Mrs smithin which the salary gap was abysmal, since while her ex-husband earned 20 million dollars, she only pocketed 10, this despite the fact that she had just won an Oscar, while he had no awards.

Julia Roberts

The movie star revealed that in acclaimed classic Pretty Womanshe only received 300 thousand dollars for her work, while Richard Gere He took five million dollars.

michelle williams

The actress earned 80 dollars a day for the filming of all the money in the worldmeanwhile, Mark Wahlberg won 1.5 million dollars, which he donated to the Time’s Up platform.

Hilary Swank

The winner of two Oscars assured that on one occasion he was offered a salary 20 times less than that of his co-star, who at that time was almost unknown to critics.

“I won my second Academy Award, and after two movies, they offered me another role. The lead was not having any kind of success, but he had made a tape in which he was the pretty boy.. They offered him 10 million dollars and me 500 thousand dollars.”he told in an interview.

