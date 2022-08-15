Academy Final: Cesia and Nelson, first-half winners

MEXICO CITY.- The Guatemalan Nelson and the Honduran Cesia became winners of the first part in the final of The academyby obtaining a new car and 50 thousand pesos, respectively.

Because it is the 20th edition of the reality show, the final of The academy It was divided into two phases, being today Sunday the definitive one from 8:00 p.m.

The surprises occurred from the beginning of the broadcast, when Lola Cortés, on behalf of the jury, announced that in accordance with the production, they would give a car to the student they considered the most outstanding.

«The public is the one who decides who will win The academy, we know it perfectly. We want to give a stimulus », she indicated.

Nelson was chosen for the award by Cortés, Ana Bárbara, Horacio Villalobos and Arturo López Gavito.

And Cesia won the financial award for her duet with Erika Alcocer, in whose result the calls from the public had the power.

The competition had two stages: Andrés, Cesia, Rubi, Mar and Nelson, the finalist students, initially participated as soloists and, later, as a duet with winners and students from previous generations.

Myriam Montemayor, the winner of the first edition of the reality show, worked with Andrés to interpret “You no longer live in me”; the crazy and rebellious voices of Cesia and Erika Alcocer joined for “Las cosas del amor” and Mar and Erick for “Amárrame”, with which Cortés and Ana Bárbara stood up, thanking the sensuality shown by the singer.

Paola Chuc, the Guatemalan winner in the eleventh edition, supported her countryman Nelson with “I’m in love”, while Menny did the same with Rubí in “The ideal couple”.

Rubí, the potosina who was known in the media five years ago for her quinceañera celebrations, was widely supported by the jury, for her combative spirit that makes up for her lack of vocal talent.

“You are innocent of everything that has happened, you have been aware and you have been a worker, we do not feel pride,” said López Gavito.

“You are here on the internet, thank the English because they invented it,” Villalobos pointed out.

Discrepancies in the final of The Academy

During the first part of the program, there was a small discrepancy between Cortés and Alexander Acha, director of The academy: The jury indicated that the concert was boring, since the students had been given songs and Acha said that knowing it was the final, they had to play it safe for them.

The broadcast also served to award Tik Tok prizes won by the students: Nelson achieved the allusions to the categories “Vales mil” and “Andas en todo”; Andrés got the one for «Flirting», Santiago took the one for «Total Drama» and Cesia the one for «Flow».