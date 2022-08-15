A photo proves that Chicago West looks like Kendall Jenner

We love to draw similarities between our favorite celebrities and their daughters. In the case of the Kim Kardashian girls, we always said that Chicago West, the youngest daughter, looked amazingly like the businesswoman. Although there are those who think that it is really North, the firstborn, who is much more similar to her mother. However, she has come to light a montage that compares Chicago with another one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and, obviously, it’s not about Kim, but about Kendall Jenner.

They’re not comparing Chicago to a photo from when Kendall was little, but to a fairly current one. And we do not know if it will be the pose or the hairstyle with which both appear in their respective photographs, but the truth is that aunt and niece have more physical resemblance of which we never get to imagine, at least, in these images. Look!

Kyliesbae/Instagram

And it is that, this account of fans of Kylie Jenner -author of the montage- is not the only one who thinks so, since lKim Kardashian herself has shared the ‘post’ in her Instagram stories to show his daughter Chicago West’s resemblance to her little sister. And of course, a lot of followers have also agreed with this idea.

This is not the only case in the Kardashian family in which two members look a lot alike, since Kourtney as a child also had a lot of similarity with her son Mason.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

