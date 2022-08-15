A League of Their Own: Series Features LGBT+ Characters

the amazon series A League of Their Own It has LGBT+ plots in its first season and is giving people something to talk about because of its characters, which are inspired by real people.

A League of Their Own (Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, 2022) is a Amazon Prime Video comedy series exploring the sport of baseball and has LGBT+ characters that are conquering the audience. this production had its premiere on August 12, 2022 and it is a movie reversal A League of Their Own (Penny Marshall, 1992), which was starring by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna.

The series takes place in the year 1943 when they settled The Rockford Peachesone of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams. this league of women’s baseball existed until 1954. Some actresses that are part of the production are Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Roberta Colindrez. MEET MAYBELLE BLAIR, THE 95-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO CAME OUT IN 2022 AND WAS THE INSPIRATION FOR THE CREATION OF THIS STORY.

LGBT+ representation in A League of Their Own

In A League of Their Own we have main characters What are they part of the LGBT+ population. Actually, the 3 protagonists are: Carson Shaw (Jacobson), Greta Gill (carden) and maxine chapman (Adams). exist Loving lesbian interactions between Carson and Greta from the start of the series and in the episode 2 you can see Maxine in a relationship with another woman. WATCH OTHER SERIES WITH LESBIANS ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.

we won’t tell you spoilers what happens in this relationshipbut we can say that in the historical moment in which the story takes place (World War II time) there was a lot of prejudice regarding LGBT+ relationships. Many women and men, like Carson’s character, had to live in marriages that didn’t allow them to be who they really were. In the series, Carson is a woman married to a man who is in the war, his name is Charlie. So it was not so easy to have a relationship between people of sexual diversity. KNOW THE LGBT+ SERIES YOU CAN SEE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.

The non-binary characters in the series

Also there are non-binary characters in A League of Their Own. bertie is unite. to Bertie He is played by Lea Robinson, who is an actor that has come out in unmasked (Celik Kayalar, 2019) and Chosen Fam (Kyle Casey Chu, 2020). About his character, Robinson commented that he felt with comfort when representing bertiesince he found that they had a lot in common:

“We haven’t seen many stories like Bertie’s before. Someone who is a person of color and non-binary […] These characters existed […] I felt very honored to be a part of telling these stories and telling a story similar to mine for a person like Bertie.”

Currently, you can give him play to the 8 episodes that make up the first season of this series that promises to win over sports fanatic audiences and those who want to see the stories of women and non-binary people that have marked baseball. KNOW WHICH NON-BINARY CHARACTERS ARE PLAYED BY NB PEOPLE.

Do you like the characters and the story that unfolded in the first season of the series?

With information from IMDb, Ready Steady CutWikipedia and The Cinemaholics