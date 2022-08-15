6 famous (and very social) houses of celebrities

Famous houses: show them on social networks or not? The relationship of stars with social networks is often either black or white, or all or nothing. There are those who put their life on Instagram 24 hours a day and those who, on the other hand, hardly exhibit it. Some, in fact, outside the official shots, never publish images of their private sphere on the web, including photographs of their home. Intrigued, we took a tour on Instagram in search of some more details on famous residences and, among more or less reserved stars, we found many interesting ideas.

GWYNETH PALTROW: THE IMPORTANCE OF BOOKS

We recently did the tour in the Californian house of the American actress, but today we focus on one room in particular: the one that houses her library. Did you know that the aesthetics of the shelves you see behind her are not random at all? Everything has been taken care of by Thatcher Winea passionate bibliophile, who helps celebrities like Gwyneth, but also five-star hotels like the NoMad of New York, to create perfect libraries, both for interests and for design.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: THE HOUSE, IN ITS TRAVEL DIARY

The famous American designer, the one who invented the wrap-dress, tells in the personal Instagram profile (@therealdvf) the behind the scenes of the glamorous life. In this image, for example, we can observe her as she participates in a direct IG from the Harvard Kennedy School. On the solid wood table, between the volumes and the notes, the computer is positioned and, the inevitable “ring light”, in the background a library that reaches almost to the ceiling, a fireplace with a minimal and modern design that forms the basis for the maxi painting that portrays her face. La di lei is, for sure, one of the most creative famous houses.

GIGI HADID: THE IG TOUR OF HIS HOUSE IN 10 PHOTOS

The New York home of the American supermodel is a riot of colors and boho influences. Made according to her dreams, as she herself admits in the caption of IG, she was helped in her project by her mother and architect Gordon Kahn. The key pieces? The couch Mah Jong in Missoni fabric by Roche Boboisthe bathroom decorated with the covers of the New Yorker and the kitchen furniture decorated with dried pasta.