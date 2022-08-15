“30 nights with my ex”, the most watched movie in theaters in the country

The movie “30 nights with my ex”starring Adrián Suar and Pilar Gamboa, was the most watched premiere of the week, with 179,255 tickets sold on 347 screens throughout the country.

With these figures, it was the best premiere for an Argentine production since “The Robbery of the Century” (2020) and also, with only one weekend, it became the highest grossing national film since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. as reported by the consultancy firm Ultracine.

Between Thursday, August 11 and Sunday, August 14, Argentine cinemas cut 417,099 admissions, an increase of 4% compared to the previous weekend.

In second place of the most watched films, it was located “Bullet train”, the action thriller starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, which sold 48,556 tickets on 190 screens and reached a total of 167,530 cut tickets.

Third place went to “DC League of Super Pets”, with 41,652 in 222 screens during its third weekend in Argentine theaters to reach a cumulative 385,890 tickets sold.

The fourth position in the table went to “Minions: A Villain is Born” that in its seventh weekend on the bill drew 41,604 viewers on 196 screens. Since its premiere, the film distributed by UIP cut 4,392,426 tickets and is the highest grossing title released in 2022.

And in fifth place is Thor: Love and Thunder Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, which attracted 29,540 spectators on 135 screens in its sixth weekend in theaters and reached 2,012,641 tickets sold since its premiere.