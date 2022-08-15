3 long-awaited Disney+ series and movies coming soon

As Netflix loses ground in the world of streaming platforms, Disney+ is doing the opposite: in recent days it was known that it has managed to surpass the giant of the N in the number of subscribers, with 221 million subscribers. One of the reasons is the wide diversity of content it presents, which covers large portions of the audience. This is demonstrated by the most anticipated Disney + releases for this month: superheroes, universe starwars, and children’s and family cinema. Next, 3 series and movies that can be seen from August on the platform.

Pinocchio

2022 – Robert Zemeckis

While Guillermo del Toro prepared his own version of Pinocchio for netflix, Robert Zemeckis He also did the same with a live-action project led by Disney. The film will be released on September 8th and features an impressive cast made up of Tom Hanks -who plays Geppetto-, Cynthia Erivo Y Luke Evans. On your side, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan–Michael Key Y Lorraine Braco They provide voices for the animated characters.

She Hulk: Defender of Heroes

In the midst of the fourth wave of feminism, Disney was not far behind and proposed the inclusion of a woman in the world of her superheroes. This series that comes from the hand of Marvel will premiere its first season on August 18 and has been created by Jessica Gaowhile the main role is Tatiana Maslany.

The synopsis published by FilmAffinity advances: “Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, single and somewhat shy but very professional. Her life seems typical of a girl in her thirties… except if she gets angry. If Jennifer gets upset, she becomes She-Hulk, a 2-meter green superhero with superhuman strength.. Only her cousin, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, understands her experience and will help her with her transformations.”

Star Wars: Andor

within the universe of starwarsDisney+ will also offer news for fans later this month. This miniseries is presented as the prequel to Rogue One and focuses on the figure of Cassian Andor during the years of the formation of the Rebellion. The protagonist is the Mexican diego moonwho will be accompanied by Alan Tudyk, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly and Stellan Skarsgård, among others. The premiere is scheduled for on september 21.