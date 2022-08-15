3 good smartphones that you can buy for less than 150 euros

These phones are a good buy if you are looking for something balanced and cheap. We tell you all its characteristics.

You do not have to make a large outlay to have a new smartphone. You don’t have to spend too much to enjoy good features. The Android landscape is full of options, some of them quite cheap and interesting.

We bring you a selection with 3 mobiles that you can buy right now for less than 150 euros. If you are looking for something simple and balanced that can keep up with you, any of these smartphones is a good buy. We tell you all its characteristics, which one do you prefer?

Redmi 10C

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.71-inch IPS screen with HD+ resolution. It is a not insignificant diagonal, you can enjoy your favorite content in an immersive way. The only interruption is a small drop-shaped notch that you will forget about as soon as you start using it.

Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s creations, the Snapdragon 680. These processors are synonymous with security, you will have no problem enjoying smooth performance on a day-to-day basis. This Redmi 10C also has 2 cameras rear and a battery of 5,000mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.71″ IPS HD+ screen

5,000mAh battery

2 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

Realme C35

The realme C35 arrives with a 6.5-inch LCD screen and HD+ resolution. We find a beautiful design available in various colors that reflect light, it is not a mobile that goes unnoticed. A cheap smartphone can also be flashy and attractivethis realme proves it.

Your brain is the Unisoc Tiger T612, a processor you can trust. It will give you the power you need, you will have no problem enjoying the applications you use every day. The Chinese mobile also has a triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts all day.

Unisoc Tiger T612

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, USB-C

realme Narzo 50A

The realme Narzo 50A comes with a beautiful design that looks great when it reflects light. Its back has a striped pattern that does not feel bad at all and that gives it a quite original aesthetic. Your screen with a diagonal of 6.6 inchesenjoy Full HD+ resolution IPS technology.

Inside is one of the processors manufactured by Unisoc, the Tiger T612. It performs well, those applications that we all use daily will move without any difficulty. The Chinese smartphone also has a triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Unisoc Tiger T612

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, USB-C, FM Radio

