The erotic movies They have become a great way of understanding sex, desire and our own instincts, which is why there are even some that have won many nominations at different award ceremonies, and have even become a movie classic.

The great advantage of streaming is that you can find a bit of each genre on the different platforms, in hbo max there is a good dose of horror, comedy and science fiction films, but there are also some stories that are very erotic and dare to explore one of the most basic human instincts, but from different angles and perspectives.

Along with the selection of true crime documentaries (which is another of the most popular genres), you can also find stories like Lolita (Kubrick’s version), Eyes wide Shut or the movie in which Demi Moore gave a legendary striptease.

And no, it’s not about pornography or movies that include sex scenes for no reason, but about cinema gems where sex is a tool to better understand the characters and their stories.

10 Perfect Erotic Movies You Must Watch On HBO Max

Zola

Riley Keough will star in this independent film that was nominated at the American Film Fest and is based on a true viral story. Zola follows a Detroit waitress who, in a thread of more than 140 Twitter messages, narrates the adventure she lived in a weekend, connected with a stripper, her boyfriend and a pimp who get her into all kinds of trouble after to promise you that they will help you earn easy money.

Lolita

this movie of Stanley kubrick It is based on one of the most controversial novels, and presents a relationship that we now understand as grooming and child abuse. The film follows a man who falls in love with a teenage girl, and marries her mother in order to be close to her and manipulate her into having a relationship with him.

striptease