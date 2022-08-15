10 curious things about Camila Cabello that you may not know | Music

Camila Hair She is one of the best-known international pop artists. Her more than 60 million followers on her Instagram and the billions of views on some of her video clips confirm it. She has been dedicating herself to music for 10 years and she is 25. Half her life giving herself body and soul to her passion, and let’s say that she has done quite well.

In LOS40 she is a much listened to and loved artist. That’s why we’re going to tell you some curiosities about her that you may not know. Here we go!

1. Personal data

The full name of the artist is Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao. He was born on March 3, 1997, in Cojímar (Cuba), and At the age of 7, he moved from Mexico to the United States. with his family, where he also resided. Her mother, Sinu, is Cuban and her father, Alejandro, is Mexican, and she has a little sister named Sofia.

The story of overcoming of his family is impressive. Together with her, he had to emigrate to the United States to find a better future. Camila and her mother traveled to Miami, but the artist thought that she was going to go to Disney. She was not aware of the dimension of that journey. For her part, her father swam across the border between Mexico and the United States before reuniting with his wife and his daughter.

Being so small, Camila Cabello had to learn a totally new language and she did it thanks to television, series and music.

2. The X Factor and Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello was a girl Very shy, but he had a great hidden talent: singing. When she was a teenager, she would perform the songs of her favorite artists in secret from her parents until they noticed her and encouraged her to do it in public. She started doing it, alone, in front of her family and she uploaded a video to YouTube.

However, the real moment that would define the future of the artist was her time in the television contest The X Factorin 2012. Camila Cabello had only 15 years when he asked his mother to go to the talent show as a birthday present. One of his main goals was to introduce himself because she was a fan of One Direction and they got out of there.

He was about to not audition because he only had a 1% chance of doing so. At the last moment and at her insistence, she sang in front of a jury that included such familiar faces as Demi Lovato, Britney Spears and Simon Cowell. Something curious about that moment is that It has not been broadcast in its entirety and its interpretation can not be seen anywhere. 10 years later they still haven’t come to light, although there are small fragments.

His voice captivated the judges, who they decided to integrate her into a girlband that would give much to talk about for the next 6 years, Fifth Harmony. Along with Lauren, Dinah, Normani and Ally, she toured the world, the best stadiums and collected dozens of awards until in 2016 she decided to leave the group to start her solo career.

3. A true girl fan

Camila Cabello has gone through many phases, but one of them and one that lasts is that of girlfan. when she was a teenager deeply admired One Direction and had a crush on Harry Styles. Even opened a fan account on Twitter!

He was also a big fan of Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Alejandro Sanz. How is life that his work and passion gave him the opportunity to be very close to all of them, strike up a beautiful friendship and release songs with some.

4. Records and awards

During his time in Fifth Harmony, he released an EP (Better Together) and two discs (reflection Y 7/27), in addition to winning various awards such as VMAs and AMAs, among others. Later, alone, he has recorded three studio albums: Camilla, Romance Y Family.

Throughout his career he has harvested 56 awardsincluded two Latin Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Song, for My favorite person, in collaboration with Alejandro Sanz. has also received three Grammy nominationsalthough without any victory.

5. Acting career

Camila Cabello has always shown very fan of the entire Disney universe. Her favorite character from the factory is Peter Pan and, although she has not participated in a movie about the boy in the green suit, she has had the opportunity to play one of the most important and well-known princesses.

In September 2021, the remake of cinderella, from Prime Video, and the artist was, nothing more and nothing less, the protagonist. She played Cinderella, giving her a totally renewed life and being the first latina to be a Disney princess. To achieve this, she has not stopped preparing and studying everything necessary to be able to interpret in the best possible way. Who knows if we will see her again on the big screen.

6. Activism

The singer has always been very aware of all social inequalities that exist in our society. Therefore, it is activist of many of its causes and collaborates with organizations such as Save The Children, in addition to attending different events. On his social networks, she uploads a lot of information and constantly claims problems.

7. Obsession with bananas

Leaving aside the more professional Camila Cabello, something that marks her day to day are the bananas. Yes, you read it right. The artist is a great admirer of the yellow fruit and she eats it constantly, in all or almost all meals. The rest of the ingredients don’t matter. she puts this flavor to her dishes. Does it have to do with his Cuban roots?

8. He loves to read

Reading is another of his great passions.. Read a variety of genres and types of books, whether it’s novels, poetry, or even cookery. It is a hobby that she has had since she was little and she loves doing it, especially if the object in question is physical. Feeling it, smelling it and enjoying its paper pages is something she loves, more than any digital device. We do not take away reason!

9. Tattoos

Who has followed Camila Cabello for years knows that she was terrified of needles. Nobody could imagine that one day we would see her not only with one, but with two tattoos in his body. It is true that they are very minimalist and that at first glance they may not be seen, but they have a meaning for the artist.

The first one that was done was inside one of his fingers. A simple phrase accompanies her skin: “it’s a mystery”. The next tattoo he got was a circle braid in honor of nature. He read Braiding the sweet grassby Robin Wall Kimmerer, and the inspiration was such that he did not hesitate to do it.

10. Has an ICT

To finish this review of curiosities about Camila Cabello, we talk about the TIC suffering. In an interview for Vogue, she confessed that she suffers from one third grade. What is it about? Well, from a gesture that tries to keep touching your nostrils. wow!