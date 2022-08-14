William Regal defends WWE against the controversy of the recordings of NXT UK

William Regal, along with others like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, helped the talents of NXT UK in one way or another despite not being part of the brand. Regal is no longer with WWE, as he was released in January 2022 as part of budget cuts the company made. Now too He has talked about the situation of the NXT UK fighters and about the treatment they receive.

“All of them were paid weekly wages. Everyone received the best training, everyone has improved by being there. If you ask them, they will all tell you that… I know there are myths out there about how NXT UK started… I’ll tell you the truth, NXT UK was formed in the mind of Triple H 10 years agoLater on the podcast, Regal commented on the fact that he thinks NXT was created to change the world of wrestling.

“NXT’s goal was to try to change the industry. We wanted to change the amount of carnival nonsense that occurs in wrestling. We wanted them all to be educated athletes that you could be proud of and not be like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are cartoon wrestlers.’ You can take this how you want and if you want to offend I don’t care. Come take it out on me if you want.”

Notably, Regal’s son, Charlie Dempsey, currently fighting on the NXT UK brand and is part of a faction alongside Teoman and Rohan Raja known as Die Familie. It has also been commented that he will make a trip to the US to make the occasional appearance in the programming of the American brand.

