Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reappear together after the Oscars

Finally Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have left behind the controversy that happened at the 94th Oscars and after almost five months the couple appears in public very smiling through the streets of California.

After the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards after making a heavy joke on his wife, both stayed away from the cameras and when they were caught in public they were never seen together.

This caused rumors of separation to be unleashed after 25 years of marriage and two children. This version emerged just a few weeks after the embarrassing moment that went viral, sources close to the actors mentioned that they hardly shared time together anymore and the problems in their relationship had been accentuated after what had happened.

“Ever since the Oscars scandal, the tensions between them have been palpable,” an insider told Heat Magazine, and after the “Matrix” actress’s controversial statements about her husband, divorce was coming.

And it is on social networks that it seemed that Jada had turned her back on Will, even Internet users were in charge of making a compilation of snubs from her towards the actor of ‘King Richard: A winning family’ which led her to be considered along with Amber Heard the most toxic in Hollywood.

However, it seems that it was not really so and the acting duo was able to save their relationship after a complicated situation that put them in the spotlight worldwide.

This Saturday, Will and Jada were seen on their way to eat at the Japanese restaurant, Nobu, in Malibu. At the couple he was seen smiling, apparently in a very good moodeven the protagonist of ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ raised a peace sign towards the photographers who were in the distance.

Although it was not possible to see them holding hands, their children did not appear with them, only their security team, which means that there is good chemistry behind the problems that this historical incident brought.

Will looked very relaxed in a navy blue polo shirt, matching pants, white sneakers, a hat, and sunglasses. While Jada looked very stylish in a black denim jumpsuit, an overshirt tied around her waist, and yellow sunglasses. Which could indicate that they were in a moment of relaxation.

This happens only a few days after the actor reappeared on social networks to apologize to Chris Rock through a video in which he acknowledges his mistake and talks in detail about the situation, defining his behavior as “unacceptable”.

For her part, her daughter Willow, 21, spoke about what happened for the first time a few days ago and defended her father from the constant attacks of the garment and social networks, showing that she had his support.