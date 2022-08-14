Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are seen together for the first time since the Oscar incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith they were caught together for the first time since the incident at the Oscars gala, in which the actor hit Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia.

The couple was seen walking the streets of Malibu, in California. In one of the photographs leaked by Page Six, the Oscar-winning actor can be seen greeting people who recognized him on the street.

For this outing, Will Smith wore a navy blue polo shirt and baggy pants, white tennis shoes and a black cap. While her wife, Jada Pinkett, wore a two-piece outfit with black pants, sunglasses and tied a flannel shirt around her waist.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith together in California

The reappearance of Will and Jada Smith together has attracted attention because ever since he punched Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards and that earned him a 10-year ban from any event related to the industry, they never got back together.

In fact, days after the incident, it emerged that there was a lot of tension between the couple, because of a series of statements he gave Jada Pinkett-Smith seemed to have turned her back on Will Smith. And it is that the actress regretted what happened, calling her husband’s reaction impulsive and absurd, which earned him dozens of criticisms.

The meeting between Will Smith and his wife comes days after the protagonist of “King Richard” offered a new public apology to Chris Rock for what happened, hoping that one day he will forgive him and they can sit down to talk.

Will Smith once again apologized to Chris Rock

Photo: Instagram

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk.”, he pronounced in a video that went viral.

