Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reappear together for the first time since the Oscars slap

Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett Smith They have tried to stay away from the spotlight since the Oscars, which were held in March. An awards ceremony that was overshadowed by the slap the actor gave Chris Rock in full ceremony. But after all these months trying to be discreet, the marriage was caught for the first time together, smiling and united.

The couple of actors was captured this Saturday by the paparazzi at the exit of a restaurant in Malibu. Even Will Smith seemed in a good mood, smiling and waving two fingers up at the photographers who called out his name.

Some images that come a few weeks after he admitted in a video that he posted on his platforms that his behavior at the film awards was “unacceptable.”

For this date with his wife, the actor was dressed in a cap, a polo shirt and navy blue pants, while she wore a casual look with a black jumpsuit and a jacket tied at the waist.

As we said, these are the first images that come from the marriage after the Oscars, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith. A controversy that put the three protagonists of this incident that went around the world in the eye of the hurricane.

It was a few weeks ago when Will Smith reappeared to talk about the assault in a video he shared on Instagram and YouTube. In it, he was sorry for his behavior and apologized to Chris Rock, his mother, his little brother Tony and his family.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother, sorry to Chris’s family, especially Tony Rock, we had a great relationship, and now it is possibly irreparable,” said the actor of I’m legend.

