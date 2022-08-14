Why Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere hate each other

It is common knowledge that the world of Hollywood is an area full of competition, egos and many rivalries. For this reason it is logical to think that there are movie stars who do not get along very well with each other. Like how it happens like George Clooney Y Russell Crowehappens with Richard Gere Y Sylvester Stallone.

But the confrontation of the two actors exceeds all limits, because they really hate each other and not for a single reason. It all started in 1974 and had its last chapter 20 years later, in 1994 with Lady Di involved.

Sylvester and Richard.

Richard Gere Y Sylvester Stallone They worked together in the movie La gang del barrio, although due to an altercation one of the two was left without the role. But when they met on the film set, during rehearsals, the second admitted to feeling a total repudiation of his colleague. “He strutted around in his oversized biker jacket like he was the baddest guy at the round table,” he recounted.

In addition, the actor detailed how that first meeting was: “We were rehearsing at Coney Island and lunchtime came and we decided to take a break. It was cold, so I sat in the back seat of one of the production cars. While I was eating my hot dog, he came up with half a chicken covered in mustard and with fat almost dripping from the foil wrapper.”

As revealed sylvester, gave Richard a warning and didn’t like the way he responded. “That thing is going to drip everywhere… If it falls on my pants, you’re going to find out,” he told him, and the heartthrob from Pretty Woman looked at him, smiled at him and said “don’t worry.” A few minutes later he had stained all over her pants and everything got worse: “I elbowed him in the head and basically pushed him out of the car.”

That same day the director of the film decided that they could not continue working together, so he allowed Stallone stay and kicked out Gere, whom he replaced with actor Perry King. But that was not all, because the story continues.

The only photo in which they are hugging in history.

In the autobiography of Elton Johnan awkward moment they spent came to light Sylvester Stallone Y Richard Gere at a dinner that the musician organized at his home in 1994, to honor Jeffrey Katzenberg, manager of Walt Disney Studios. There was also present Lady Di.

“Richard and Diana got on very quickly. As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the way he was looking at them, the burgeoning friendship between Diana and Richard was not going down too well with Diana. sylvester”, the artist began to relate.

Elton and Lady Di that night.

“I think he came to the party with the intention of conquering Diana, but he realized that his plans were ruined,” he added. There he also assures that at the time of serving dinner, the two actors had disappeared and he was the husband of Elton John who found them “with the intention of vying for Diana’s attention with their fists.”

David Furnish quickly separated them and Sylvester Stallone she ran out of the house screaming, saying, “I never would have come if I knew that bloody prince charming was going to be there.”