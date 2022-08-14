Why don’t Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finish divorcing? This is the reason | See Magazine

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood. Since they met, when they starred Mr and Mrs smith, in 2005, comments about them have stopped us. “Between us first a friendship arose and, suddenly, it happened. In a few months I realized that we had fallen in love and I couldn’t wait to go to work and see him. It was toward the end of filming, when we talked about how maybe our thing could mean something more than we had allowed ourselves to believe. Still, we take a lot of things into consideration.” Angelina told on one occasion.

The renowned Hollywood actress made revealing confessions about her relationship with Brad Pitt. “What happened in my marriage made me fear for my children.” Photo: Getty Images – Getty Images

They were married in 201, but their love for each other only lasted five years. In September 2016, the actress from maleficent filed for divorce. However, so far, celebrities have not been able to definitively close that chapter of their history.

The couple, known as Brangelina, separated, according to what the international media have said, because the actor allegedly had an argument with his son Maddox on a private plane, because, apparently, Pitt was facing problems with alcohol. It is said that, as a result of this situation, the Jolie-Pitt family was divided and, since then, the problems between the Hollywood stars began.

The entertainment world was shocked by the news. In an interview with vogue, Angelina stated: “I separated for the well-being of my family and it was the right decision. I continue to heal wounds, just like my children. Some have taken advantage of my silence and children see lies about them in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own mind. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do not finish divorcing

Six years have passed since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced. However, they continue to fight for the separation of property and custody of their children. Univisión assured that the couple has spent more than 1 million dollars, each, in the process, considered one of the most expensive and longest in Hollywood.

Brad has petitioned the court for joint custody. Nevertheless, she has flatly refused and that would be the reason why they have not been able to complete the divorce process. According to Page Six, A source close to the couple said: “It sounds like Angelina is determined that Brad will never get 50/50 custody. And there are those who say that she will not rest until the children are legally adults, so Brad will never have joint custody.”

Who are the Children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt?

The couple has six children, three of them adopted: Maddox, the oldest, who is already in college, Pax, who will turn 19 later this year, and Zahara, two years younger. Shiloh became the couple’s first biological child and is currently 16 years old. The youngest are the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 years old.