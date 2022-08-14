Why do they say that Anne Hathaway and her husband reincarnated in this life

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most talented actresses of the last decades and, as a consequence, one of the best paid in the Hollywood industry. Without a doubt, every project she participates in becomes a real success, not to mention that she has an enviable ability to put herself in the shoes of any character and create something wonderful.

The 39-year-old artist also became a true fashion icon. At every event or public appearance she makes, she quickly sets trends with her chosen style and her photos go around the world in a matter of minutes.

Anne Hathaway and her husband.

But behind all the public knowledge of Anne Hathaway, there is a detail of his private life that is quite shocking and that is not something that is talked about too much. The actress is in a relationship with the actor and producer Adam Shulmanwhom he met in 2008, when they were both participating in the Palms Spring Film Festival.

According to the star himself The princess’s Diary, what happened to the also jeweler was love at first sight. She admitted that she knew she was going home with him from that day, however it took her a few weeks to get a first date.

“I think he thought I was a little crazy, which is true, but I’m also a good person. I have never talked about this, but I was very honest with him. From the moment I met him I knew he was the love of my life,” Anne told Harper’s Bazaar.

Related news

Luckily everything went as Hathaway expected and in 2012 they were married in a ceremony that had 150 guests and in which the actress wore a very exclusive Valentino design. Then, over the years, they formed a beautiful family with two children together, Jonathan and Jack.

Adam and Shakespeare.

However, the funniest thing about the romance of Anne Hathaway Y Adam Shulman It is the theory of love that has been circulating for years on social networks, in which it is normal to find some controversial speculations.

There it is ensured that the actor is the reincarnation of the British writer William Shakespeare, who is known to have sworn to reunite with his wife in another life. The incredible thing is that the wife of the playwright had the same name as the Hollywood star, Anne Hathaway.

The actress and the wife of the playwright.

According to users of the virtual world, the features on the face of Adam Shulman coincide with those of shakespeare, as it appears in his portraits. The theory assures that both reincarnated to be able to fulfill the writer’s promise and live love in this life, that’s why the crush between them was inevitable as soon as they saw each other. Believe or burst.