Why did Brendan Fraser disappear from Hollywood?

Brendan Fraser credit:Bang Showbiz

Actor Brendan Fraser has been in the news recently after the movie he would star in, ‘Batgirl’, was unexpectedly canceled despite having finished filming.

Directed by the directors of ‘Ms Marvel’, ‘Adil El Arbi’ and ‘Bilall Fallah’, the film starred Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, as well as Michael Keaton as Batman and the actress from ‘In the Heights ‘, Leslie Grace, as ‘Batgirl’.

Fraser began to slow down her career starting in 2010 and stepped away from acting in 2014, prompting murmurs of concern on social media about her reasons for temporarily leaving the profession.

Best known for playing Rick O’Connell in ‘The Mummy’ trilogy (1999-2008), and for leading roles in comedy and fantasy films, Fraser has had a long career in action films. But why did the actor take a break and why is he now a trend? These are the reasons.

What has he starred in?

Fraser made his film debut as a sailor bound for Vietnam in the film ‘Dogfight’ (1991). His first leading role was in the comedy ‘Encino Man’, playing a frozen prehistoric caveman (1992). That same year he played David Greene in ‘School Ties’, alongside Matt Damon and Chris O’Donnell.

His first big box office hit was the comedy film ‘George of the Jungle’ (1997). Fraser found even greater commercial success playing Rick O’Connell in the fantasy adventure film ‘The Mummy’ (1999) and its sequel ‘The Mummy Returns’ (2001).

The actor also received high praise starring opposite Michael Caine in the political drama, ‘The Quiet American’ (2002).

His television career is also long. The interpreter is known for his appearances as a guest on the television series, ‘Scrubs’, ‘King of the Hill’ and ‘The Simpsons’.

His stage career began in 2001, when he played the role of “Brick” in the West End production of Tennessee Williams’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Additionally, she starred in the Broadway production, ‘Elling,’ but the play closed after nine performances due to poor reviews.

Fraser is known for his roles in ‘The Air I Breathe’ (2007), and ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ (2008). However, after 2010, he began accepting fewer acting roles and starring in some lesser-known films.

What happened?

After acting consecutively in successful roles, the sudden stop of the interpreter did not go unnoticed. There are several reasons for her decision to take a break.

In 2018, the actor revealed to GQ magazine that he had to take a break due to chronic pain he was experiencing from all the stunts he had done in his movies.

“By the time I did the third ‘The Mummy’ movie in China, I was armed with duct tape and ice, like I was very nerdy and had an ice pack fetish,” Fraser explained. “Screw-top ice packs and mountain biking pads, because they’re small and light and fit under my clothes. I built myself an exoskeleton every day.”

He had to undergo several surgeries, including a partial knee replacement and many operations on his back. This forced him to stay away from action movies for a while.

The actor later also revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive. In 2003, at an event organized by the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fraser was allegedly touched inappropriately by Philip Berk, former president of the HFPA.

The interpreter recounted: “His left hand went around me, he grabbed my butt and one of his fingers touched my crotch. I felt bad. I felt like a little boy. I felt like I had a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry,” Fraser continued.

He explained that he distanced himself from Hollywood after these events and that he felt that the association had also turned its back on him.

“I don’t know if this caused the discontent of the group, of the HFPA. But the silence was deafening,” he said.

Berk, for his part, wrote in his memoirs: “His career declined through no fault of my own.”