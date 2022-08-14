Fortnite: Battle Royale: when will Chapter 3 Season 3 end?

After an exciting event that advanced the narrative, a new season of Fortnite: Battle Royale is already with us. This is Season 3 of Chapter 3 of the Epic Games Battle Royale, which has a lot of news, but how long will they be available? How much do you have to finish the Battle Pass?

According to the Battle Pass menu of Fortnite: Battle RoyaleChapter 3 Season 3 will end on Saturday, September 17, 2022. This means that the current season will be available for just over 3 months.

It is important to note something: this date may change. There have been times when Epic Games ends up delaying the start of new seasons of Fortnite: Battle Royale. So the current season is likely to last a few weeks longer than expected if Epic Games thinks it’s necessary.

In this way, it is a date that serves to give us ideas that the current season of Fortnite: Battle Royale It will be present throughout the summer. I hope you have fun with everything that Epic Games and its teams have prepared for these months.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and iPhone via the cloud. You can learn more about this Battle Royale by clicking here.

