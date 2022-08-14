When they leaked photos of Jennifer Lawrence and it went super viral

Almost eight years ago (they will be fulfilled at the end of August), a media phenomenon was known on social networks, the theft by hackers of images of the famous actress Jennifer Lawrence, a situation that caused a rarely seen viralization. It attracted so much attention that it began to proliferate on countless computer and cell phone screens, the term viral.

Viral content is one that spreads massively on the Internet, whether through social networks, email, instant messaging, or any other digital form.

We could say that the phenomenon of content going viral on the Internet has a before and after Jennifer Lawrence and this incident: at the end of August and beginning of September 2014, the news broke all prospects for mass dissemination.

The world’s top search engines saw hits spike the likes of which has not been seen since, exceeding their usual highest returns by three times. Internet news portals experienced on September 1, 2014 the biggest shower of clicks in years.

WHAT HAPPENED TO JENNIFER LAWRENCE IN 2014?

A series of alleged erotic photographs of the actress Jennifer Lawrence were leaked on social networks, which was then thought could be a campaign against several Hollywood actresses by hackers, as images of other celebrities were also revealed.

But the protagonist of The Hunger Games and winner of an Oscar for the film The good side of thingswas the most affected, since at least 10 photos of her were spread, where she appears naked and in sensual poses, in most of them.

Some of these photographs are presumed to have been taken by herself with her smartphone – the so-called selfies – for which she could have been the victim of hackers.

Images of actresses and celebrities were also published, showing their naked or semi-naked bodies; those affected are Kate Upton, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Kirsten Dunst, Hope Solo, Krysten Ritter, Yvonne Strahovski, and Teresa Palmer.

So far neither Lawrence nor the other victims have made any statement about this case, but their spokespersons stated:

This is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and cases will be brought against anyone who spreads the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence,” a spokesperson for the actress said in a statement sent to the US press.

While Victoria Justice posted via Twitter:

These nudes of mine are FAKE. Let me end this rumor once and for all.”

