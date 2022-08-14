What to watch today on TV? Sunday, August 14, 2022 | TV

16.00 / TCM

‘Good night and good luck’

Good Night and Good Luck. USA, 2005 (93 minutes). Director: George Clooney. Cast: David Strathairn, Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney.

George Clooney’s second film as director is a forceful plea in favor of freedom of expression; also of journalistic responsibility in difficult times: Good night and good luck Thanks to some images as sober as they are forceful, photographed in an exceptional black and white, it approaches the figure of Ed Murrow, a CBS television journalist who challenged Senator McCarthy, a paranoid persecutor of communists and trigger of the execrable “hunt for witches”. An exemplary film, in which nonconformity seethes under apparent simplicity, a work that makes conciseness a stylistic emblem, that invites reflection and debate and that defends the essential critical and independent position of the media.

16.10 / AMC

‘The perfect women’

The Stepford Wives. USA, 2004 (88 minutes). Director: Frank Oz. Cast: Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Matthew Broderick.

A stellar cast is the main, and ultimately only, attraction of this comedy, a remake of an old Bryan Forbes film from 1975. the perfect women proposes a social critique that wants to be acid and remains light and a mockery of the search for aesthetic perfection as a vital axis. It is easily consumed, but does not leave a residue.

16.50 / Movistar Comedy

‘The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn’

USA, 2011 (107 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost.

Spielberg behind the camera and Peter Jackson as producer take on the challenge of bringing a popular 20th century icon like Tintin to the screen. It is true that the technical workmanship of the film is impeccable, and the use of the motion capture technique, which turns the faces and movements of the actors into animation, is astonishing. But it is also true that, as in much of Spielberg’s cinema, aesthetic perfection stifles both emotion and the true essence of the mise-en-scène.

17.00 / DAZN and Movistar LaLiga

The League day includes three matches

The first day of the League Championship offers three duels this Sunday. Cádiz and Real Sociedad face each other in the first of them, broadcast by Movistar LaLiga at 5:00 p.m. The second game is played by Valencia and Girona at 7:30 p.m., broadcast by DAZN. To finish, the confrontation between Almería and Real Madrid will arrive at 10:00 p.m., offered by Movistar LaLiga.

18.45 / Comedy Central

gremlins

USA, 1984 (106 minutes). Director: Joe Dante. Cast: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates.

seen today, gremlins it still preserves delusional sequences, such as the Christmas carol, or the one that shows the revelry in the bar. In addition, it maintains its main success: a combination of a Christmas story and a sentimental pill with the most transgressive moments, not at all appropriate to feed children’s illusions.

21.30 / DMAX

The work of Seprona agents

The members of the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) patrol DMAX and face new cases. the documentary series seprona in action It shows how the agents fight for the protection of endangered species and are forced to confront the owner of some guard dogs due to their defensive attitude. Also, in the middle of the mountain, a patrol finds something unusual that leads them to investigate a farm that has almost become a passageway of terror.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Taxi driver’

USA, 1976 (110 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel.

Despite the controversy that arose in its day, the narrative commitment of Taxi driver It couldn’t be more transparent: a hallucinated trip to the moral rottenness of a society. The protagonist of it is an insomniac taxi driver, obsessed by the memories of his ex-combatant in Vietnam, who will fill with violence the disturbance that lives under his appearance of harmless good boy. The images of Martin Scorsese, created by a visceral staging of unusual power, transform him into a mirror that reflects a dehumanized community.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New installment of the series ‘Unfaithful’

Asya decides to take revenge on the Güçlü family after learning everything Derin has done to her son. This is one of the plots of tonight’s installment of the Turkish series Unfaithful. Also, Aysa will get help from Derya while Gönül runs for president of the association. Of course, Asya herself will also show up to compete with her.

23.30 / Movistar Cinema Ñ

‘One hundred years of forgiveness’

Spain, 2016 (98 minutes). Director: Daniel Calparsoro. Interpreters: Luis Tosar, Rodrigo de la Serna, Raúl Arévalo.

An example of genre cinema shot with both nerve and imagination. The perfect classic heist that gets complicated becomes in Calparsoro’s hands a model of narrative vitality, adorned by sharp dialogues and a firm cast, in which the Argentine Rodrigo de la Serna stands out.

0.45 / Hollywood

‘The ten Commandments’

The Ten Commandments. USA, 1956 (225 minutes). Director: Cecil B. De Mille. Cast: Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner.

In his last film, the great De Mille, who began his career with the pioneers of Hollywood until ending it in the domains of Technicolor, set out to film a biblical epic in which he poured his creative passion as well as his religious obsession. Although his special effects are somewhat aged today, it is a magnum opus by an author who dreamed of recreating the world from a movie screen.

