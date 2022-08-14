On a day like today, August 14, 2018, a section of the Morandi bridge in Genoa (Italy) collapses causing cars and trucks to fall into the void. It caused the death of 43 people. After a strong storm and intense rains, part of the structure of the bridge, inaugurated in 1967, and one of the support towers collapsed; however, the investigation into the causes of the accident concluded that the structure had been neglected.

On August 14, but 2015, the US embassy reopens in Havana (Cuba). After 54 years of diplomatic rupture, the American flag flew again at the diplomatic headquarters. The event was chaired by Secretary of State John Kerry and was a historic day in relations between Cuba and the United States after more than five decades of hostilities.

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of August 14 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints of today.

What happened on August 14?

1598: Inauguration in Seville of the Casa de la Lonja, later to become the Archivo General de Indias.

[1945: US President Harry S. Truman announces the unconditional surrender of Japan during World War II.

1980: A 17-day strike breaks out at the Lenin shipyard (Gdansk, Poland). This fact gave rise to the birth of the union “Solidarity”.

2001: NASA’s experimental plane Helios, powered by photovoltaic solar energy, breaks the world record for flight height by reaching 96,500 feet (just over 29 kilometers).

2016: The jihadist group Boko Haram publishes a video of some of the girls kidnapped in Chibok (Nigeria) in 2014 and demands the delivery of Boko Haram fighters in exchange for the girls.

2018: Vermont Democrats elect Christine Hallquist, the first transgender candidate for Governor in the United States, in the state primaries.

2019: Isabel Díaz Ayuso is sworn in as President of the Community of Madrid with the votes of Ciudadanos and VOX.

2021: An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale leaves more than 1,400 dead in Haiti.

Who was born on August 14?

[1945: Wim Wenders, German filmmaker.

1957: Jose Coronado, Spanish actor.

1959: Magic Johnson, former American basketball player.

1966: Halle Berry, American actress.

1980: Estrella Morente, flamenco singer.

1983: Mila Kunis, Ukrainian nationalized American actress.

Who died on August 14?

1951: William Randolph Hearst, American newspaper tycoon.

1956: Bertolt Brecht, German poet and playwright.

1971: Georg von Opel, German car manufacturer.

1988: Enzo Ferrari, Italian racing and sports car manufacturer.

1994: Elías Canetti, British nationalized Bulgarian writer.

2005: Manuel Vázquez, bullfighter.

What is celebrated on August 14?

Today, August 14, the world lizard day.

Horoscope for August 14

Those born on August 14 belong to the zodiac sign Leo.

Santoral of August 14

Today, August 14, is celebrated Saint Alfred of Hildeseheim; Saint Maximilian Maria Kolbe; Saint Eusebius of Rome and Saint Marcellus of Apamea.