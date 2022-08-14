what are the trendy forms

Before writing this article, we took the time to take a look at some of the stars with the most clicked social profiles in this hot summer. Objective: to understand how our favorite divas wear their eyebrows. There are those who, like Chiara Ferragni and her sister Valentina, love them thick, thick, of a darker color than the hair, important and perfectly designed. And then those who, like the Californian model Bella Hadid, take us back in time and with her ultra thin eyebrows reminds us of the (loved-hated) eyebrow looks of Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani at the end of the 90s. And what about Dua Lipa? The singer and model loves very bold, almost masculine eyebrows. Let’s not forget Lady Gaga, the most transforming of the divas: not too long ago she bleached her eyebrows, and like her so did Gigi Hadid (who can afford everything). We leave you to the unmissable eyebrow trends of Summer 2022: it goes from those in the sign of less is more to those creative, eccentric, over the top. To you the choice.

Eyebrow Trends Summer 2022

Straight Eyebrow

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Straight, rigorous, a little masculine, with a strong personality. They are also and above all always impeccably tidy eyebrows.

Feather Eyebrow

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Feather effect eyebrows. They are generally laminated to make them softer. Then they comb upwards.

Bleached Eyebrow

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Discolored is beautiful. An unconventional eyebrow style that stands out: a little punk, a little grunge. To be evaluated carefully.

90s Eyebrow

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Very thin and arched eyebrows in pure 90s style. Here too: attention, because very epilated eyebrows will hardly grow back.

3 top products for eyebrows

Nourishing eyebrow serum, the formula is enriched with argan oil Kiko

kikocosmetics € 7.99

Unbelievabrow, Long-Lasting Waterproof Eyebrow Gel, Color: Dark Brunette L’Oréal Paris

amazon € 12.47

Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil, the structured lead allows a precise but easily blendable stroke Diego dalla Palma

douglas € 16.49

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The novel holidays of writers READ NOW Mini guide for solo travelers READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io