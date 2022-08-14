What are the RISKS for BBVA and Banorte customers after a database LEAK?

According to information shared by the Network in Defense of Digital Rights, it was reported that the data bases of the customers of the banks BBVA Y Banorte was leaked through the internet, which has people worried. Know what are the risks after leak out this information, since it is personal data that can be used for extortion.

The information about the database it was filtered, was made known by journalist Brian Krebs, who specializes in computer crimes. According to Krebs, the information from the customers of Banorte Y BBVA is about 1.4 GB of personal information; the risks of this leak are many because the data can be used for fraud.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker