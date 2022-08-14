What are the RISKS for BBVA and Banorte customers after a database LEAK?

According to information shared by the Network in Defense of Digital Rights, it was reported that the data bases of the customers of the banks BBVA Y Banorte was leaked through the internet, which has people worried. Know what are the risks after leak out this information, since it is personal data that can be used for extortion.

The information about the database it was filtered, was made known by journalist Brian Krebs, who specializes in computer crimes. According to Krebs, the information from the customers of Banorte Y BBVA is about 1.4 GB of personal information; the risks of this leak are many because the data can be used for fraud.

Related news

What are the risks for BBVA and Banorte customers after leaking the database?

The database what was it filtered It includes very important data, which can be used by other people to carry out fraud, extortion and other types of cybercrimes. It should be noted that BBVA is the financial entity with the most records in its database, it has more than 3 million customers that represent 20% of the entire market in the country.

The database includes information such as:

Full name of clients

RFC

Sex

Complete address (street, neighborhood, city, state and zip code)

Telephone numbers

Email

account balance

The risks potential after being filtered the database There are many, but the main ones are frauds, which can be committed through telephone calls, in the same way you can resort to telephone extortion, or alternatively, identity theft.

Banorte denies leaking its clients’ database

After all the controversy that has occurred regarding the leaked databasethe economic entity Banorte has spoken out to deny that its database has been shared on the internet. He stressed that the information of his clients is safe and that the information shared by the media is “inaccurate.”

“The set of information referenced is inaccurate and out of date, and does not put our users and customers at risk.”

For its part, BBVA He has not said, nor has he issued any statement about this accusation made of the leaking of his data. customers. In addition, this is not the first time that financial institutions have been accused of such a case, the first time was in 2021, on that occasion Santander was involved.