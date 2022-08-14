Violet Affleck: Why she didn’t attend her father’s wedding with JLo

The relationship of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It has always been something to talk about and even more so since they resumed their relationship after 20 years apart, added to this the sudden but not the couple’s first commitment and as the cherry on the cake is the secret wedding that took place in a small chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada

Accompanied by closest friends and family as witnesses, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said Yes, I do! But despite the fact that on this day everything should be focused on celebrating the love and happiness of the couple, just as In a story ending, it was noted that the eldest daughter of actor Ben Affleck, Violet Anne Affleck, did not attend the ceremonyleaving everyone wondering why his firstborn was not accompanying him in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

Before one of the most remembered couples of the early 2000s resumed their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck formed their respective families, Jennifer Lopez with Marc Anthonywhom he married in 2004, welcomed twins Emma and Maximilian In 2008, for his part, Ben Affleck had three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuelfruit of his marriage with the actress Jennifer Garnerwith whom he was married for thirteen years.

And despite the fact that their children have shown a good relationship with each other, given the large amount of time they spend as a family, even before the wedding, Violet surprisingly refused to be part of one of the most important days. happy of his father.

The reason why Violet Affleck would be absent at the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jlo

It is known that the relationship between Violet and Jennifer Lopez is good; However, according to the “Page Six” portal, a source close to the family said that 16-year-old Violet “stayed home as she is extremely loyal to her mother.” And if this reason was not understandable enough, the date of the wedding also had a lot to do with it, since it coincided exactly with the date on which Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated nine years ago, in 2013.

Although Violet was not present, Ben Affleck did have the assistance of his other two children, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who did not miss the long-awaited jlo’s big day They were Emme and Max, 14 years old.

Their children did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the union and accompany their parents, despite the fact that it was a sudden, small and very private ceremony.

And as a sign that there is no ‘bad blood’ between Jlo and Violet Affelck, She also joined the trip/mini honeymoon that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organized to Paris, where the singer celebrated her 53rd birthday over the weekend and everyone celebrated her without exception, even being captured by paparazzi a photo of Violet hugging the diva of the Bronx.

The Afflecks are undoubtedly more united than ever and more than ready to continue with their family life, after the wedding, showing that no need for family dramasonly respect and affection among all.