Veteran actresses and models who are the image of beauty products – People – Culture

Aging is a natural process, part of life, however, in the world of fashion and beauty, it has been a taboo for many years, especially for the female sector: turning 40 or 50 used to be considered a point of no return, and older ages were invisible.

But times are changing and now it is more and more common for celebrities of these ages to continue leading campaigns for the main beauty firms, which are committed to a more natural and real brand image. These are some of the “mature” divas whose faces continue to sell beauty.

Gisele Bundchen (42)

The Brazilian beauty, one of the most famous models of the 90s, was the highest paid top model for 14 years. Now she continues to work for Dior herself, and is the image of Capture Totale, the brand’s anti-aging facial line.

Monica Bellucci (57)



The “beautiful” model and actress has been a benchmark for Dolce & Gabbana for more than a quarter of a century. She made the leap from fashion to beauty in 2003 with the Sicily cologne and since 2012 it is the image of its makeup line. She is currently the brand’s most iconic ambassador in both fashion and beauty.

Penelope Cruz (48)



The Spanish actress is, like her professional colleague Kate Winslet, another of Lancôme’s women and, in fact, also It has been the image of the famous Trêsor fragrance.

Jane Fonda (84)



The oldest on this list is the American actress Jane Fonda, with whom L’Oreal wanted to show that age is just a number that also has a place in its brand whatever the number. She has been an ambassador for the brand for more than 15 years and, honoring her seniority, is the face of the Age Perfect Golden Age skin care line, focused on mature skin.

Julia Roberts (54)

The “pretty woman”, whose smile conquered Hollywood, has been a spokesperson for the exclusive firm Lancôme since 2009. Perfumes like La Vie est Belle have her as a brand image.

Andie MacDowell (64)

Who does not know the face of this beautiful model and actress? She has been accompanying us on our televisions for years, well for more than three decades it has been one of the most representative images of L’Oréal Pariscurrently with the Age Perfect range.

Angelina Jolie (47)

the french brand Guerlain chose Angelina Jolie to be the brand name for its exclusive Mon Guerlain fragrance line, whose first perfume was inspired by the actress, who has been announcing them since 2017.

Celine Dion (54)

The legendary pop diva is a brand ambassador for L’Oreal and specifically for the face of the Elnett hair range.

Cate Blanchett (53)

The actress who gave life to the elf Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings, has shown that she shares an eternal beauty with her character. She has been the image of the Japanese cosmetic brand SK-II, and also She has been a spokesperson for the firm Armani Beauty since 2013.

Charlize Theron (46)

The actress and model is one of those women for whom the years seem to have frozen: has been working for Dior since 2004 and starring in J’Adore commercials, And it still shines like gold.

Eve Longoria (47)

The beautiful Mexican-American actress is another of the models of the L’Oreal Paris brand. Specific, It is the image of several lines of anti-aging treatments, such as Revitalift Filler and Laser for facial beautyand Excellence Creme for hair dyes.

Isabella Rossellini (70)

Here we have a case of a return to ‘home’, because Lancôme dispensed with the Italian actress and model years ago, but when she was over 60, the firm once again counted on her as a brand image.

Kate Winslet (46)

When she started with Lancôme in 2007, the famous actress did it as the face of the Trêsor perfume. Today, Kate Winslet continues to be the image of the brand in different anti-aging and natural beauty treatments.

Cayetana Guillen Cuervo (53)

The Spanish actress is, like Longoria, one of the living images of L’Oreal, although in her case you will see her mainly in Elvive ads, since she is the spokesperson for this hair line.

Nora Cifuentes

EFE REPORTS

On Twitter: @EFENoticias