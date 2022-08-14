Two captivating films with Nicolas Cage to watch on Netflix

Nicola Coppolaknown as Nicolas Cage He is one of the most important actors in Hollywood, this is due to his extensive filmography, characterized by his extravagant and exaggerated performances.

His career began in the 80’s where he acted in several movies of his uncle Francis Ford Coppolabut in 1990 he became known for participating in more commercial films such as With Air, Snake Eyes Y Counterface. In 1995 she starred leaving las vegasbased on the life of screenwriter John O’Brien, and for his performance he won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. And in 2002 he stood out again for playing the brothers Charlie and Donald Kauffman in adaptation. For his participation in this dramatic comedy he was nominated for the Oscar for best actor for the second time.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker