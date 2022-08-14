Top 10 Easter Eggs From Movies Based On Stephen King Books

Throughout the last decades, Stephen King has seen a good part of his literary work adapted on several occasions to the big screen. Some novels, in fact, have come multiple times.

The king of terror and suspense has created an imaginary where the paranormal and exciting stories captivate readers and viewers alike.

VIDEO More horror! New adaptations of Stephen King to die of fear

There are many nods between Stephen King adaptationssome tremendously curious that go unnoticed by the eyes of many.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review some of the brightest easter eggs from movies based on novels by Stephen King.

“YOUR FINISHES ARE SHIT”

One of the brightest and most recent Easter eggs in Stephen King’s filmography is found in It: Chapter 2.

During the film we are told that the adult version of Bill is a successful writer, but their finals are qualified as “shit”.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Stephen King himself makes a brief cameo to rate Bill’s books with a review that he himself has received throughout his career.

An amusing nod to all those critics who, over the years, have squandered the endings of King’s novels.

“HERE IS JOHNNY”

We did not leave It: Chapter 2, because the film of Andy Muschietti hides another cheeky nod to another Stephen King work.

Specifically, the scene where Bev hides in a bathroom and Pennywise smashes the door shows the clown, taking the form of Bev’s uncle, quoting Jack Torrance in The Shining.

The scene, with the broken door and the iconic phrase of Jack Nicholson in the movie Stanley Kubrick are a fun homage to the 1980 film.

MATURIN

If you are assiduous in reading the work of Stephen King, it is very possible that the name of maturinthe divine turtle, it sounds a lot to you.

In the It novel, he plays quite an active role with Bill, but those scenes were cut from the movie to make it more digestible.

However, keen observers will have noticed that turtles proliferate on screen throughout the two new It movies.

Muschietti himself noted that Maturin is there, even if not in the form of a giant tortoise.

TIM CURRY, MYTHICAL

Last easter egg of the It movies, or almost, we promise. The 2017 film had a brief but necessary nod to the first adaptation of It in 1990.

Tim Curry on that occasion, he got into the skin of the killer clown and gave us a formidable performance that still gives more than one nightmares.

In 2017, when richie hides in a room, discovers it’s full of clowns, perfect for his coulrophobia. One of them, to her left, is a Tim Curry Pennywise doll.

DO YOU WANT TO GO SEE A CORPSE?

We jump to Castle Rock, where many of Stephen King’s works come together in subtle ways, or not.

One of the most colorful references we find in Castle Rock comes from Count me in (Stand By Me).

The 10 best realistic horror movies without monsters or supernatural phenomena to instill fear

When the Kid hears a chorus of voices in the fifth episode of Castle Rock, one voice overpowers the others with the question, “Do you want to go see a dead body?”

This is a reference to Vern’s question in Count Me On to his friends, to go see a decomposing body.

CUJO

Following the path marked out by the original novel, the 2019 adaptation of Animal Cemetery includes a reference to cujo and his murderous saint bernard.

As in the book, old Jude is the one who tells the story, but in an environment less conducive to that kind of story.

And it is that Jude decides to tell the traumatic event to one of the attendees at a child’s birthday party, like this, to give clients to the psychologist.

THE LABYRINTH END OF THE SHINE

The ending of The Shining takes place in a high hedge mazeand it is something that the film itself anticipates very soon.

Jack’s first tie is from a forest green color with an exaggerated knitted pattern resembling a maze.

The drawings Danny is looking at are from The Coyote and the Road Runner, and they are seen running in an on-screen maze.

The glow leaves us with those clues in preparation for that finale, which culminated the most brilliant adaptation of King’s works, although the author says otherwise.

TWO DANNY TORRANCE FOR THE PRICE OF ONE

Ewan McGregor gets into the skin of Danny Torrance in Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining that was released in 2019.

However, in a certain scene, Danny Lloydthe actor who played the character in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film, appears as a spectator at a youth game.

Lloyd had retired from acting shortly after appearing in The Shining, only appearing in a television movie in 1982.

ROLAND COMES OUT OF THE FOG

Frank Darabont he got the hang of adapting Stephen King’s novels, some with great success. In 2007, the director adapted The Fog.

In its first scene, we find David Drayton doing a painting. We soon discover that it is Roland, the gunslinger from The Dark Tower.

It’s a cheeky nod to King’s work, but we can’t say it’s not cool on screen as it’s a reference to the original cover.

PENNYWISE IN THE DARK TOWER

We end with one last appearance of Pennywise, this time in The Dark Tower, when Jake Chambers wander through the ruins of an amusement park.

At one point, Jake finds a clown statue holding a bunch of red balloons.

The best psychological horror movies that will leave you thoughtful

There is also an attraction called Pennywise, a not at all subtle reference, true, but enough to forge complicity with the viewer.

Without a doubt, there are many references and easter eggs in the adaptations of Stephen King that we left out. Do not hesitate to remember more in the comments section.