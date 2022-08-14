Tom Cruise makes a curious gift to the Spanish pilot Maverick Viñales

The story of ‘Top Gun’ marked an entire generation that, at the end of the 80s, was amazed before the screen to see the fascinating aerial acrobatics of those young aviators. Among that captivated audience were lThe parents of the Spanish pilot Maverick Vinaleswho chose the name of their son in honor of the protagonist of the film, whom he brings to life Tom Cruise.

After 36 years, the sequel to the feature film has once again become a success at the box office, and both its main actor and the production company Paramount have wanted to get in touch with the 27-year-old motorcyclist to send him a personalized gift. It is a rexact replica of the helmet that appears in ‘Top Gun’and that Viñales already put into action on the Italian Grand Prix circuit at the end of May.

It was the interpreter who wrote to the young man to let him know that he knew the curious story behind his name, and who wanted to share a few words with him through social networks. “We exchanged messages on Twitter and it was phenomenal, an incredible adventure. It was wonderful, because for me he is a childhood idol“, The pilot told ‘LOC’, who assures that he would also love to meet him in person and chat with him.

Viñales is not the only athlete fan of ‘Top Gun’ What’s in the motor world? Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton He has been a fan of the film since he was a child, and when he found out that they were preparing a second installment, hee contacted Tom Cruise to ask him for a role. The actor liked the idea and so did the director, Joseph Kosinski, so he was offered to be one of the fighter pilots who appear in the film. However, the ‘cameo’ could not take place because the shooting schedule coincided with the most intense period of motor racing.