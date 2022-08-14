Tom Cruise does not have a movie on the way, but three, what are they about?

Top Gun: Maverick is undoubtedly the most successful film of the year as it not only broke the barrier of $1 billion gross ($1.35 million to be exact), but also dethroned several movies and even broke several records. While Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to conquer the public Tom Cruise He is already looking to the future with new projects, those that are beyond Mission Impossible 7 and 8.

According to the site Deadline, Tom will team up once again with writer and director Christopher McQuarrie to carry out not one but three projects. While both of them are busy filming Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part II (aka MI8), they already know what’s to come in the near future.

The first of the projects is a musicalwhich includes original songs; second a movie of action original with the possibility of becoming a franchise and third a story focused on one of the most comical characters that cruise has given life in his career, Les Grossman. This unscrupulous producer was a cameo appearance for the actor in the Ben Stiller comedy Tropic Thunder. Apparently the public was not the only one who was left wanting to see more of Grossman, especially his rap dance.

As for the musical, Cruise has always been interested in this genre. He was able to get the ultimate proof of him in Rock of Ages (2012). In this Adam Shankman film, Tom was able to bring out more talents, such as singing and dancing, which ended up being enjoyable for him and leaving him wanting more.

Tom with Christopher.

It should also not be overlooked that Cruise has another project on the way, with which he had to talk, since it is a story that will be filmed in outer space, with the collaboration of NASA and Elon Musk’s Space X. For this film Tom will be under the command of Doug Liman, director with work on the acclaimed Edge of Tomorrow (2014), and produced by Christopher McQuarrie.

Taking into account the mentioned space project, it means that Tom Cruise has on the way four new projects, without forgetting that part I and II of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning have not yet been released. Which means that there is Tom for a while.

