Three movies with Leonardo DiCaprio to see in one weekend

If we start talking one by one about all the films in which he participated Leonardo Dicaprio throughout his career, we could spend hours. There are all styles, for all tastes and different moods. If you have hbo max It is likely that you will not find all his filmography, that is why we mention you here three productions that are on the streaming platform and that are worth seeing at least once in a lifetime.

3 Leonardo DiCaprio movies on HBO Max

The Departed

In this film Leonardo Dicaprio He plays Billy Costigan, a rookie cop who must go undercover in the Irish mob and do terrible things to learn the full workings of the criminal gang. the infiltrators It was a resounding success when it was released in 2006, since its production cost was 90 million dollars, but its earnings during the time it was in theaters was more than 290 million dollars. In addition, it marked a milestone in the career of Martin Scorsesebecause thanks to this project he obtained his first Oscar for Best Director.

Leonardo Dicaprio with Matt Damon in The Departed. | Source: The Departed (The Departed)

Django Unchained (Django Unchained)

Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprioChristoph Waltz Y Samuel L Jackson are the protagonists of this western directed by Quentin Tarantino and set before the Civil War in the United States.

Related news

DiCaprio he gave life to “Monsieur” Calvin J. Candie, a heartless landowner who is only interested in continuing to get rich. This character was quite a challenge for the actor because he had to use unpleasant racial terms but because of his interpretation, he was recognized with a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

The Great Gatsby (The Great Gatsby)

This film, starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, elizabeth debicki and Fisher Island, he conquered the public through his songs and costumes. The story follows the life of Nick Carraway, played by Tobey Maguire, a World War I veteran who works as a stockbroker after settling in New York. Throughout the film he meets Jay Gatsby (DiCaprio), a mysterious tycoon known for throwing huge, lavish parties. Over time they become friends; and this relationship changes their lives completely.

The Great Gatsby is one of the actor’s best-known films. | Source: The Great Gatsby

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.