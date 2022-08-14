This is the luxurious plane of 20 million for which Piqué and Shakira are fighting

Everything seems to indicate that the legal battle between Shakira Y Gerard Pique will not end soon, because after his breaking off On June 4, the former couple has started a legal battle not only for the custody of their children but also for their assets and, in the last hours, a good has been known that neither of them wants to give up.

This time it’s about the millionaire private plane that they acquired in 2010 in order to travel with all the comforts during their vacations.

The luxurious Learjet 60XR

Modified to suit the couple

The plane, a Learjet 60XR, is valued at 20 million dollars and has been modified inside, as it has a bedroom with two beds, as well as a living room with a plasma television for greater entertainment of Milan and Sasha during the trips by air and a family dining room. It has capacity for 10 travelers.

According to sources close to the former couple, Shakira Y Gerard Piqué -as do other soccer players like Cristiano or Messi- they leased the millionaire private plane through a company, this in order to reduce maintenance costs when the aircraft was not used.

Bombardier’s Learjet 60XR It was presented in 2005 as an improved version of the Learjet 60, standing out in performance and offering a cabin with more useful space. It outperforms any other jet in its category in terms of rate of climb, capable of climbing 1,800 meters per minute. This mid-size business jet is the largest model in the Learjet family, with new fuel-efficient turbofan engines and a larger fuselage of more than 1 meter in length compared to the Learjet 55 series. The traditional design offers a really comfortable seating area for eight passengers and two crew members, generally arranged according to a club layout for passengers, a single seat and a bed convertible into two seats.

Its performance depends on weather conditions, but the Learjet 60XR is still the fastest in its category, overcoming air traffic and turbulence at the highest altitudes.

wealth millionaire

The plane thus adds to the dispute over its millionaire heritage. Although each one has their businesses and they were not married, they do have to fix those things they had in common. And, of course, they will not have money problems.

According to the magazine Celebrity Net Worth, Pique accumulates 80 million euros. In addition to what he has earned playing soccer since he was very young, he immediately understood that he had to diversify the money he earned and he has set about it. She studied the Master «The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports» and he has undertaken various businesses, from publishing houses to television, and also mediation, such as the Spanish Super Cup and his dealings with Rubiales. Without a doubt, his big deal was the Davis Cup of tennis, a traditional competition that he changed its format. His alliances with Ibai Llanos have also been widely publicized. The Barcelona footballer saw in Twicht and in the young communicator a way to earn money.

Shakira, According to the same website, it has a heritage of about 300 million euros and a huge property in Miami, of 11.6 million dollars and according to the publication, his neighbors are Matt Damon, Ricky Martin, Jennifer López, Alex Rodríguez or Michael Bay.

According to Marca, as a couple they acquired two properties in Barcelona, ​​which are the ones that can cause the most problems in discussions and distribution due to family separation. One Esplugues de Llobregat, for about 4.5 million euros and another that would be around 5 million euros. The house has a recording studio, gym, lots of space and high quality furniture.