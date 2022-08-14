This is the luxurious plane of 20 million for which Piqué and Shakira are fighting

Everything seems to indicate that the legal battle between Shakira Y Gerard Pique will not end soon, because after his breaking off On June 4, the former couple has started a legal battle not only for the custody of their children but also for their assets and, in the last hours, a good has been known that neither of them wants to give up.

This time it’s about the millionaire private plane that they acquired in 2010 in order to travel with all the comforts during their vacations.

The luxurious Learjet 60XR
The luxurious Learjet 60XR PHOTO: Instagram the reason

Modified to suit the couple

The plane, a Learjet 60XR, is valued at 20 million dollars and has been modified inside, as it has a bedroom with two beds, as well as a living room with a plasma television for greater entertainment of Milan and Sasha during the trips by air and a family dining room. It has capacity for 10 travelers.

According to sources close to the former couple, Shakira Y Gerard Piqué -as do other soccer players like Cristiano or Messi- they leased the millionaire private plane through a company, this in order to reduce maintenance costs when the aircraft was not used.

