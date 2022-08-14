This is the eldest daughter of Chris Hemsworth who debuted on the big screen

Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky They are one of the most beloved couples in the world of Hollywood. The actors met in 2010, after a blind date organized by talent agent William Ward, who was clear about how destined they were to end up together. As expected, the chemistry between them was instant and since then, they have never been apart again.

“From the first time we met, we made sense. She’s funny. She’s outgoing, she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude towards life, which is good to try to continue,” the actor revealed later.

Chris and Elsa.

But their romantic love story doesn’t end there, because Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky they did something crazy because of what they felt and, fortunately, it turned out very well. With only three months of relationship, and in full vacation in Indonesia, they realized that they were made for each other and decided to get married right there.

The life of the artists would change completely in May 2012, when they became parents of their first daughter, indian rose. Currently, the girl is ten years old and she clearly inherited all the talent from her parents because she just debuted on the big screen alongside the actor.

India as a baby with her dad on the set of Thor.

Chris Hemsoworth the movie premiered just a few weeks ago Thor: love and thunder. In addition to being the return of the favorite superhero of many Marvel fans, for the movie star it has a more personal and special meaning, it is the first film in which he shares a scene with his daughter, the one who accompanied him as a baby to his first shoots in the skin of the God of the hammer.

Related news

India Hemsworth brings to life “Love” in the film, who at the end of the story becomes someone very special to Thor, but it will take seeing her to know what that means. But she is not the only one who participates in one of the highest grossing productions of the year, because her brothers do too.

India and Chris Hemsworth.

The twins Sasha and Tristán, came to the life of Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky in March 2014. They are currently eight years old and also appear for only three minutes in the tape that their father stars in. In addition, the Spanish actress also makes a small cameo.

“Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago and the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero,” Chris wrote to celebrate India in a social media post.