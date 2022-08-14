This is how the ‘Mexican Johnny Depp’ emerged, who is visiting Ecuador; he is part of the guests at Comic Con | People | Entertainment

His name is Gabriel Regueira And he’s from Mexico. He has been a professional actor for 24 years; He is currently 47. But about five years ago, his life took a turn.

It happened in a way I didn’t expect. He was with some fellow journalists, who argued that in Mexico there was no actor who could be considered the “Mexican Johnny Depp”. “Most said no, and only a few said that there must be an actor. So, when I raise my hand they ask me: ‘Who do you propose?’ I simply say that I could become, and they tell me: ‘No one knows you; you are not famous, you do not have a career like most of us say’. And a journalist friend, Miguel Ángel del Toro, told me: ‘I think you could, the only thing is that no one knows you yet, but that’s the least of it,’” he relates.

Comic Con Ecuador: Itziar Ituño, from ‘La casa de papel’, is already in Guayaquil, who expects ‘a lot of people to come’ to the Convention Center

From then on, he says that they took him to do a first interview, and then things started to happen little by little. “As I got exposed, the media started saying at some point… They were like, ‘Gabriel, has anyone ever told you that you look like Johnny Depp?’ And so they began little by little, until the first interview comes out, where they say: ‘Gabriel Regueira, Mexican Johnny Depp’. This is already like five years old,” she comments.

However, he began to have a greater impact a year and a few months ago, after uploading some videos to TikTok in which he was not fully characterized as the American actor; he only put on some glasses and his clothes. Back then he posted at least five videos, and the next day they had thousands of views.

Incredulous with what was happening, he uninstalled the application, because he thought it was failing; he re-downloaded it and got triple the views, and he was able to realize that it was real what was happening, and he decided to do a more formal performance as Depp. “It was the public that decided (…). In Mexico it was obviously very strong; and now, thank God, worldwide, because they write to me from Japan, from New Zealand”, he affirms.

Asked if the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean knows of its existence, he says: “As far as I know, I don’t know. But I have good friends who get along with him personally, and They told me that he already saw me, but I don’t know”.

How would Regueira react if Depp contacted him? “In the first instance, when I recover from having lost consciousness due to fainting, I think I will be very happy and I will thank him, because thanks to him and everything that has happened, his good things and his bad things , work has come up for me and I do it with a lot of love and a lot of respect”, he replies.

For now it is not in his plans to stop being Johnny Depp and continue his life as Gabriel. “It’s a bit difficult, as if I have, they say I have a physical resemblance, I’ve reached a point where even my mom tells me: ‘Johnny, go get the tortillas’. So I do it with a lot of love and a lot of respect, ”she says.

“I know that I will never really be Johnny Depp, but I take it like that, as part of my job. And if someone calls me ‘Johnny’, well at that moment Johnny starts acting. If they call me ‘Gabriel’, then I will only be Gabriel”, he adds.

Exposure at the level of social networks has already had, but it is the first time that he leaves Mexico as Johnny Depp, and Ecuador is the first country that welcomes him internationally. He says that he is in talks to visit Chile, Argentina and probably Guatemala. (YO)