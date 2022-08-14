this is how Samsung has improved its famous folding mobile

We review how the Fold range has evolved from the first model of 2019 to the current Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Recently, Samsung launched its new folding book-type terminal, a Galaxy Z Fold4 that It hasn’t evolved too much from its predecessor.the Galaxy Z Fold3.

It’s been 3 years since the first Galaxy Fold was released and this seemed like the perfect time to look back and analyze how Samsung has evolved its successful folding terminal until reaching the current model.

This has been the evolution of the Galaxy Fold family from the original version to the current Galaxy Z Fold4

The first Samsung Galaxy Fold did not get off to a good start in the market, since it had to delay its launch, which was scheduled for April 2019, due to the fact that the first units of this that were sent to journalists and influencers started malfunctioning after a few days. These devices showed dead pixels on their foldable screen because reviewers removed the screen protectorsomething that could not be done because it caused dirt to enter the moving parts of the device.

Three months later, in July 2019, the Korean giant announced that they had already detected what the problem was and that the Samsung Galaxy Fold It would be launched on the market in September of that same year.. As explained by Samsung, the solution was to insert micro brushes inside the hinge and place two plastic caps on the top and bottom of the fold point to prevent the entry of dirt and in addition, the non-removable screen protector also was placed on the bezel to prevent users from being able to remove it.

If we compare this first model with the recent Galaxy Z Fold4, we see how far Samsung has come, since the original Galaxy Fold had some huge bezels on the outer screen, with a totally unnecessary notch that ate the main screen and with a flimsy hinge that folded in half.

The biggest leap in quality within the Galaxy Fold range is found between the first Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold2, which was the first to include the letter Z in its nomenclature.

This is so because the excessively narrow outer screen of the Galaxy Fold replaced with a screen that stretches from edge to edgethe annoying notch was replaced by a practical hole in the screen and, above all, the hinge was greatly improved, allowing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be much sturdier. In addition, the resistance of the folding screen has also increased thanks to applying a layer of ultra-thin glass on top of it which gave this panel a more glass-like feel.

Another of the changes that were introduced in this second generation of folding book-type terminals is the so-called “Flexible Mode” thanks to which the hinge could be folded in half and remain fixed in that position allowing the smartphone to be used as a tripod for taking photos, videos or video calls or as a mini laptop by simply placing the keyboard in the lower half of the terminal.

The next model in the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Galaxy Z Fold3, arrived on the market in early 2021 and inherited the design of its predecessor, as it continued to have a fairly noticeable crease, with a very bulky hinge and with measurements and screen dimensions very similar to those of the Galaxy Z Fold2.

This third generation of folding terminals was the first to be IPX8 certified for water resistance and compatible with the S-Pena fact that certified the death of the successful Galaxy Note family.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was also the first Samsung folding mobile to equip a selfie camera under the screenalthough this camera was not as hidden as it should be and the quality of this 4 megapixel selfie camera was pretty mediocresomething that caused users to continue using the front camera located on the outside to take their selfies, since these were of a higher quality.

If we focus on the photographic section, we have to highlight that the camera system of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 it was not as advanced as that of some of its more direct rivalsbut if Samsung had included the camera configuration of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in this terminal, surely this would have increased both its weight and its price.

Finally, we come to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the most continuous terminal of all those that make up the Galaxy Z Fold family, since its design improvements over the previous version are minimal.

These improvements are as follows:

The hinge it doesn’t stick out so much anymore thus improving the feeling in the hand

thus improving the feeling in the hand The outer screen is 2.7 millimeters wider than that of its predecessor

than that of its predecessor As a consequence of the above, the aspect ratio is narrower going from 24.5:9 to 23:9

The flexible screen of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is 45% more resistant than that of the Galaxy Z Fold3 thanks to the inclusion of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass

Where we do see an evolution is in its processor, since the Galaxy Z Fold4 is equipped with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a high-end chipset that is much more efficient than the Snapdragon 888 that mounted the Galaxy Z Fold3 and in its cameras, since the Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 50-megapixel main camera that has four times the resolution than the main camera of its predecessor.

In this sense, we must also highlight that the size of the image sensor of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is larger, that the zoom lens now has a 3x optical zoomcompared to two increases of the previous generation.