This is how Lady Gaga looks like Harley Quinn in Joker 2… in this wild fan-art

MADRID, 14 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

With Lady Gaga already confirmed as harley quinn beside Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequelthere are not a few fans who wonder about the appearance that will look like his wayward companion of tremendous misdeeds. And there are already those who have dared to fantasize in a wild fan artwith how impressive the singer and actress would look in the film if she appeared fully characterized as her counterpart in the staples.

He has been the already more than well-known artist and illustrator boss logic who has created a spectacular image in which the protagonist of La Casa Gucci shines in the role of the antiheroine in the sequel to the film that will be released in theaters on November 4, 2024. Imitating the aesthetics of the teaser shared by the artist, and as if it were a possible poster for the film she will direct Todd Phillips it was, the illustration, which has been shared through Twitter by the artist himself, shows Gaga in all her glory as the DC villain.

Thus, dressed in a black dress and a red frilly shirt that protrudes from her chestadorned with a diamond-shaped pendant, matching her earrings, her countenance is closer to that of a sinister widow who has just inherited that of a comic book villain.

And it is that, the design that shines in this fan-art, with its impassive facecompletely powdered by white makeup, his blood red lipswith a poorly drawn side, is largely reminiscent of the one that already exhibited Jack Nicholson’s Joker replicating to Michael Keaton’s Batman in the film directed by Tim Burton in 1989.





In this way, the version developed by the illustrator thus moves away, completely, from the most current aspect with which margot robbie has embodied Harley Quinn on the big screen since debuting in 2016 with David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, being after Birds of Preyhis last and most recent appearance in the sequel-reboot of James Gunn last year.

Rumors, now confirmed, about Quinn’s appearance in the sequel to Joker, emerged after the director, with whom Lady Gaga had already coincided in A Star Is Born, announced that the film will be titled Folie à Deuxa French expression whose literal translation is “folly of two” or “shared madness” which refers to a strange syndrome in which the paranoia or delusions typical of psychosis are transmitted from one individual to another.