They imagine what Fortnite would be like if it were a bloody game and the result is incredible

One of the arguments I regularly hear from people trying (for whatever reason) to convince me that Fortnite It is not a quality product, it is that the battle royale is a game for children. Firstly, this is not true at all, and secondly, I don’t see anything wrong with it. Either way, today I came across a clip that would completely knock that posture down. Here’s what I’m talking about exactly:

Some time ago the user known as 12th hour on Twitter he imagined what it would be like Fortnite if this was a bloody game

on Twitter he imagined what it would be like if this was a bloody game The result of its creation it is so well done that it could pass for something official perfectly ❗️

❗️ It is no longer just the blood that comes out in the video, but the physics of the bodies of our rivals when they are run over ❗️

❗️ Next, I leave you with the clip so you can take a look at it with your own eyes

What did you think of this video? The truth is that this particular user is an artist from whom other works have come out that are pure fantasy, such as, for example, that video in which he imagined what he would look like Fortnite with realistic Warzone graphics.

Finally, I can only remind you that I will be very attentive to the next steps that the community of Fortnite with the objective of bring you any other curiosity that can be as impressive as this so that you can see it with your own eyes.