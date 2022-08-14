They denounce alleged leak of Banorte customer data; bank denies violation – El Financiero

The personal database of customers Banorte it was filtered with 1.4 gb of informationrevealed this week Network in Defense of Digital Rights (R3D).

Brian Krebs, an investigative journalist specializing in cybercrime, was the one who made the event known after detailing on social networks that the database was leaked by the administrator of a forum dedicated to the sale of this type of files.

According to the administrator of the Group-IB site, a cybersecurity company sent him a series of emails asking him to remove the publication in which the bank’s database was offered.

According to the signature, the document was fraudulent and constituted “a financial and reputational risk”.

Krebs explained that Group-IB also attempted to take down the website through a copyright infringement claim. However, the forum administrator decided to buy the database and leak it.

“Make sure you tell Banorte that now they have to worry that the data has been leaked instead of just being for sale. Next time, don’t bother me“, he pointed.

R3D confirmed that the data includes personal data such as: full name, RFC, gender, address (street, number, municipality, entity and postal code), telephone numbers, email and account balance of Banorte clients.

For the Network in Defense of Digital Rights, this type of leak represents a considerable risk for Banorte’s clients, “since this information can be taken up to carry out fraud through phishing or phone callsas well as telephone extortions or identity theft.

Banorte denies data leak

After it became known that Banorte’s database was exposed, the bank claimed that the Your customer information is secure.

Through a statement, Banorte assured that he did not appear no violation of its platforms and technological infrastructure.

For this reason, it explained that the information referred to is inaccurate and outdated, and does not put the information of its users and customers at risk. The bank promised to provide security to users.