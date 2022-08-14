These are the celebrities who pollute the planet the most with their private planes

A UK marketing company called Yard has produced a study on the celebrities who pollute the most with their private jets. And the data is really surprising and worrying since these celebrities average 3,376 tons of CO2 emissions so far this year, 482 times more than the average of any person.

According to this study, the celebrity who pollutes the most is Taylor Swift. The singer, who emits 8,293 tons of CO2, about 1,184 more than the average, would have made 170 flights, with an average of 80 minutes per trip. Among them stands out one of only 36 minutes between Missouri and Nashville. However, as stated by her spokesperson in Guardian“the majority” of those trips made “were regularly lent to other people”.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather occupies the second position in the ranking. The American emits 7,076 tons of CO2, which is 1,011 times the average. Of all the celebrities, he has been the one who has made the most trips, with a total of 177, almost one a day. He also boasts the shortest trip, to Las Vegas, taking just 10 minutes. For her part, the television Kylie Jenner was accused of “climate criminal” for making a 17-minute flight to buy food.

The podium is completed by Jay-Z. As the study reflects, the rapper would have polluted with 6,981 tons of CO2, about 997 more than the rest. His shortest trip was the one he used to go from North Carolina to Ohio, with a duration of 29 minutes.

The 10 celebrities who pollute the most with their jets

1. Taylor Swift – 8,293 tons

2. Floyd Mayweather – 7,076 tons

3. Jay-Z – 6,981 tons

4. Alex Rodriguez – 5,342 tons

5. Blake Shelton – 4,495 tons

6. Steven Spielberg – 4,465 tons

7. Kim Kardashian – 4,268 tons

8. Mark Wahlberg – 3,772 tons

9. Oprah Winfrey – 3,493 tons

10. Travis Scott – 3,033 tons