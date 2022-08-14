There is already a substitute for Henry Cavill in the role of Superman

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe films have taken the global box office by storm with each of their releases. However, the films set in the DC Extended Universe have not suffered the same fate, since the films of this franchise have been condemned for their production errors and the bad decisions of Warner Bros. executives. Given this, the managers have decided to completely restructure some of the company’s most iconic franchises, with ‘Superman’ being the first on their list. And it is that, despite the fact that Henry Cavill is one of the most beloved actors in DC, and one of the few who still retains the support of the public, the truth is that they have decided to replace him and Warner already knows who his replacement will be.

Although the attendees at the last San Diego Comic-Con remained expectant before the rumor of the supposed presence of Cavill in this convention where he would announce his return as Superman, the truth is that this did not happen, so the alarms about the new identity of the actor who would play the famous ‘Man of Steel’.

As indicated by ‘Critic Sigh’, the actor who could relieve the actor from ‘The Witcher’ would be Alan Ritchson, a handsome actor who knows the world of superheroes very well, given that he gave life to the character of ‘Falcon’ in the series ‘DC Titans’. Likewise, he has also participated in the ‘Reacher’ franchise, broadcast by Prime Video. In addition, he was the predecessor of Jason Momoa by playing ‘Arthur Curry/Aquaman’ in some episodes of the series Smallville, in 2006. He also played ‘Raphael’ in the movie ‘Ninja Turtles’ (2014) with Megan Fox and Johnny Knoxville.



Alan Ritchson

Ritchson, 39, has the imposing physique and acting quality to bring to life a new version of ‘Superman’, although we are not sure that DCEU fans will have a good receptivity to the dismissal of the second ‘Superman’ more acclaimed character in history, surpassed only by Christopher Reeve, the iconic ‘Clark Kent’ from 1978. In addition, it was the movie “Man of Steel” (2013) that began the extended universe of the most iconic DC Comics characters such as ‘ Batman’ (Ben Affleck), ‘Wonder Woman’ (Gal Gadot), ‘Aquaman’ (Jason Momoa), ‘Cyborg’ (Ray Fisher) and ‘Flash’ (Ezra Miller).

Henry Cavill Replaced After Requesting Salary Raise

As it has transpired, one of the main reasons for the dismissal of Henry Cavill from the ‘Superman’ franchise would be the demand for a much higher salary for an upcoming installment of the film. Although this would not be at all strange, given that Ben Affleck also asked for a millionaire salary to play ‘Batman’ again, and Jason Momoa doubled his salary during the filming of the movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, which will be released on next March 2023. In addition, the rumor also began to spread that Henry Cavill would try to have greater creative control over his character, something that was not to the liking of Warner executives, so they decided to do without him.